Search

Advanced search

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 April 2020

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Archant

The FA have announced the launch of a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football’s Staying Home’ campaign.

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

The new portal has been set up to offer coaches and learners a new way to keep learning, brush-up on new ideas and prepare for football’s return while staying home and staying safe.

It is open to any coach, at any level, and will provide a range of content across an initial five ‘playlists’, with more to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

It also represents FA Education’s commitment to supporting English coaching from St George’s Park at a time when many will have experienced postponements or alterations to an FA course or related activity.

You may also want to watch:

There’s a playlist for all of #FootballsStayingHome activities created by FA Education staff up and down the country and one featuring interviews with leading coaches.

The FA are also, for the first time, making their catalogue of webinars, conference presentations, and workshops available to everyone for free. For those who are more interested in sessions and practice ideas, they have made sure to include plenty of those for coaches to choose from.

“This new channel will help coaches and players remain in touch with the game and continue their learning,” explains Lucy Pearson, head of FA Education.

“Our aim is to support our community with exercises and drills that can be done at home, and to encourage every coach to make the most of this time to think about how they can best support and develop their players.”

You can view the new channel at https://bit.ly/FALearningYouTube. If you like the look of it, you can also subscribe to make sure you’re kept up-to-date on all of the new content releases. Information on grassroots football is also shared at www.essexfa.com, on Twitter by following @EssexCountyFA and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Barking ‘worthy Essex Senior Cup winners’ says old boy Cooper on anniversary of 1990 triumph

Barking celebrate winning the Essex Senior Cup in 1990

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Who could stay and who might be going at Dagenham & Redbridge?

Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24