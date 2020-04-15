FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign. Archant

The FA have announced the launch of a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football’s Staying Home’ campaign.

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the 'Football's Staying Home' campaign.

The new portal has been set up to offer coaches and learners a new way to keep learning, brush-up on new ideas and prepare for football’s return while staying home and staying safe.

It is open to any coach, at any level, and will provide a range of content across an initial five ‘playlists’, with more to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

It also represents FA Education’s commitment to supporting English coaching from St George’s Park at a time when many will have experienced postponements or alterations to an FA course or related activity.

There’s a playlist for all of #FootballsStayingHome activities created by FA Education staff up and down the country and one featuring interviews with leading coaches.

The FA are also, for the first time, making their catalogue of webinars, conference presentations, and workshops available to everyone for free. For those who are more interested in sessions and practice ideas, they have made sure to include plenty of those for coaches to choose from.

“This new channel will help coaches and players remain in touch with the game and continue their learning,” explains Lucy Pearson, head of FA Education.

“Our aim is to support our community with exercises and drills that can be done at home, and to encourage every coach to make the most of this time to think about how they can best support and develop their players.”

You can view the new channel at https://bit.ly/FALearningYouTube. If you like the look of it, you can also subscribe to make sure you’re kept up-to-date on all of the new content releases. Information on grassroots football is also shared at www.essexfa.com, on Twitter by following @EssexCountyFA and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.