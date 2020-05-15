Search

FA Whole Game System ‘making grassroots game more effective’

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 May 2020

Archant

Team managers, club secretaries, players and parents are using the FA Whole Game System to make off-pitch grassroots football faster and more effective, all in one place online.

Whole Game is currently helping to speed up club data processes for volunteers such as player contacts, qualifications, discipline records, and much more.

This has been welcomed by managers and secretaries when it comes to club admin and monitoring player availability.

They only have to input a player’s details once, and the system fully integrates with both FA Full-Time and the Matchday app, to make access and management of information simple.

With Whole Game, clubs save time and money. It’s completely free of charge to use and it provides access to special offers, plus other exciting opportunities:

*all club data in one safe place, including affiliation, discipline, players, club officials, safeguarding and more

*easily accessible information on clubs and players, to make club matchday admin quicker and easier

*integrated with FA Full-Time and the Matchday app

*can use PayPal to reduce costs and enable cashless matchdays for managers, players or parents of Under 16s footballers

*tailored offers from FA partners (via an opt-in)

*it’s completely free of charge

Registering player emails helps keep everyone connected. Whole Game is designed to ensure clubs, leagues, managers, players and parents can all receive news and updates as soon as they need them.

From match reports to messages from the manager for players, through to rule changes and important FA and County FA announcements, Whole Game ensures nothing is missed.

Paying fees and managing payments is also easier than ever thanks to Matchday’s built-in PayPal function, and all data is safely managed to GDPR-compliant standards.

Registering players with their email address will give them and their clubs the best experience and youth players (under 16 years) can be linked to their parent or guardian’s FAN account.

For the best results, register your players with email addresses at thefa.com/get-involved/matchday/whole-game-system.

Follow @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

FA Whole Game System Benefits

League Officers

makes league admin more efficient

match reports submitted easily and on time

access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time

saves you and your volunteers time and money

completely free of charge to use

Club Secretaries

all player E-Mails and emergency contacts in one place

roll player information from one season to the next to save time

reduced volunteer hours

easy matchday reporting means fewer fines

stay on top of payments via PayPal

tailored and vital info from The FA

access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time

completely free of charge to use

Team Managers

tailored and vital information from your league, County FA and The FA

fully integrated with the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time

completely free of charge to use

Registering your players with emails in Whole Game allows you to access the FA Matchday app, which has many great benefits, including:

instantly check player availability

easily submit match reports on time

collect and submit cashless player payments with PayPal

Players Aged 16+

tailored and vital information from your club, league, County FA and The FA

no need to re-register your details when you move club

access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time

Registering with your email in Whole Game allows you to access the FA Matchday app, which has many great benefits, including:

keep all your football information in one easy-to-access place

instantly receive key messages from your manager

stay cash-free on matchday and pay match fees via PayPal

completely free of charge to use

Parents of Under 16s+ Players

keep your child’s football information in one safe place

linked to your account so you know your child’s game

updates from your club, league, County FA and The FA, including safeguarding

no need to re-register your child’s details if they move club

access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time

Registering your child with your email in Whole Game allows you to access the FA Matchday app, which has many great benefits, including:

keep all your child’s football information in one easy-to-access place

instantly receive key messages from your child’s manager

stay cash-free on matchday and pay your child’s club fees via PayPal

completely free of charge to use

