FA Whole Game System ‘making grassroots game more effective’
PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 May 2020
Team managers, club secretaries, players and parents are using the FA Whole Game System to make off-pitch grassroots football faster and more effective, all in one place online.
Whole Game is currently helping to speed up club data processes for volunteers such as player contacts, qualifications, discipline records, and much more.
This has been welcomed by managers and secretaries when it comes to club admin and monitoring player availability.
They only have to input a player’s details once, and the system fully integrates with both FA Full-Time and the Matchday app, to make access and management of information simple.
With Whole Game, clubs save time and money. It’s completely free of charge to use and it provides access to special offers, plus other exciting opportunities:
*all club data in one safe place, including affiliation, discipline, players, club officials, safeguarding and more
*easily accessible information on clubs and players, to make club matchday admin quicker and easier
*integrated with FA Full-Time and the Matchday app
*can use PayPal to reduce costs and enable cashless matchdays for managers, players or parents of Under 16s footballers
*tailored offers from FA partners (via an opt-in)
*it’s completely free of charge
Registering player emails helps keep everyone connected. Whole Game is designed to ensure clubs, leagues, managers, players and parents can all receive news and updates as soon as they need them.
From match reports to messages from the manager for players, through to rule changes and important FA and County FA announcements, Whole Game ensures nothing is missed.
Paying fees and managing payments is also easier than ever thanks to Matchday’s built-in PayPal function, and all data is safely managed to GDPR-compliant standards.
Registering players with their email address will give them and their clubs the best experience and youth players (under 16 years) can be linked to their parent or guardian’s FAN account.
For the best results, register your players with email addresses at thefa.com/get-involved/matchday/whole-game-system.
FA Whole Game System Benefits
League Officers
makes league admin more efficient
match reports submitted easily and on time
access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time
saves you and your volunteers time and money
completely free of charge to use
Club Secretaries
all player E-Mails and emergency contacts in one place
roll player information from one season to the next to save time
reduced volunteer hours
easy matchday reporting means fewer fines
stay on top of payments via PayPal
tailored and vital info from The FA
access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time
completely free of charge to use
Team Managers
tailored and vital information from your league, County FA and The FA
fully integrated with the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time
completely free of charge to use
Registering your players with emails in Whole Game allows you to access the FA Matchday app, which has many great benefits, including:
instantly check player availability
easily submit match reports on time
collect and submit cashless player payments with PayPal
Players Aged 16+
tailored and vital information from your club, league, County FA and The FA
no need to re-register your details when you move club
access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time
Registering with your email in Whole Game allows you to access the FA Matchday app, which has many great benefits, including:
keep all your football information in one easy-to-access place
instantly receive key messages from your manager
stay cash-free on matchday and pay match fees via PayPal
completely free of charge to use
Parents of Under 16s+ Players
keep your child’s football information in one safe place
linked to your account so you know your child’s game
updates from your club, league, County FA and The FA, including safeguarding
no need to re-register your child’s details if they move club
access to all of the benefits of the FA Matchday app and FA Full-Time
Registering your child with your email in Whole Game allows you to access the FA Matchday app, which has many great benefits, including:
keep all your child’s football information in one easy-to-access place
instantly receive key messages from your child’s manager
stay cash-free on matchday and pay your child’s club fees via PayPal
completely free of charge to use
