Barking seal first league victory at FC Romania

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Isthmian South Central: FC Romania 1 Barking 2

Michael Dixon heads Barking�s winner (pic Terry Gilbert) Michael Dixon heads Barking�s winner (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking picked up their first league victory of the season as they sealed a 2-1 win over FC Romania.

Goals from captain Abs Seymour and substitute Dixon Michael sealed the three points for Justin Gardner's men despite the hosts Dumitru Gritcan opening the scoring at Theobalds Lane.

Gritcan found the net in the 16th minute of play to give FC Romania a 1-0 lead but that didn't last long as eight minutes later as Seymour fired home a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Substitute Dixon Michael nodded home the winner for the Blues in the 70th minute from a corner to give them their first win and move them out of the bottom two in the Isthmian South Central.

FC Romania:Darabant, Iacob, Sandu, Lupu, Ghinea, Gritcan, Hurdubei, Stefan, Kyle (Sighiartau 57), Chiriac (Filip 61), Maximov (Mohammed 73).

Unused subs: Stroe and Bacari.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Roult (Michael 57), Seymour, Boakye-Yiadom, Artmeladze, Ashman (Mallett 72)

Sheri Artmeladze curls this effort just wide of the goal (pic Terry Gilbert) Sheri Artmeladze curls this effort just wide of the goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Unused subs: Anderson, Hayes, Dadson.