Barking seal first league victory at FC Romania

PUBLISHED: 10:34 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 22 September 2019

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Isthmian South Central: FC Romania 1 Barking 2

Michael Dixon heads Barking's winner (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking picked up their first league victory of the season as they sealed a 2-1 win over FC Romania.

Goals from captain Abs Seymour and substitute Dixon Michael sealed the three points for Justin Gardner's men despite the hosts Dumitru Gritcan opening the scoring at Theobalds Lane.

Gritcan found the net in the 16th minute of play to give FC Romania a 1-0 lead but that didn't last long as eight minutes later as Seymour fired home a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Substitute Dixon Michael nodded home the winner for the Blues in the 70th minute from a corner to give them their first win and move them out of the bottom two in the Isthmian South Central.

FC Romania:Darabant, Iacob, Sandu, Lupu, Ghinea, Gritcan, Hurdubei, Stefan, Kyle (Sighiartau 57), Chiriac (Filip 61), Maximov (Mohammed 73).

Unused subs: Stroe and Bacari.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Roult (Michael 57), Seymour, Boakye-Yiadom, Artmeladze, Ashman (Mallett 72)

Sheri Artmeladze curls this effort just wide of the goal (pic Terry Gilbert)Sheri Artmeladze curls this effort just wide of the goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Unused subs: Anderson, Hayes, Dadson.

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

