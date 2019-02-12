Search

Bostik North: Felixstowe & Walton 1 Barking 1

PUBLISHED: 08:29 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 24 February 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking came from behind to bring a Bostik North point back from the Suffolk coast on Saturday.

Punished for their defensive frailities in a 4-2 defeat when the two sides met at Mayesbrook Park in November, Blues found themselves behind after only three minutes of the return fixture.

Miles Powell put Felixstowe ahead at Dellwood Avenue, firing home from close range at the far post following a cross from the left.

And the home side held on to that early advantage until 17 minutes from time, when a long throw-in from the right was headed out only as far as Ola Ogunwamide, who laid the ball back to Ross Elsom.

And when Elsom sent the ball back into the box, Sahr Kabba reacted quickest to steer it past Jack Spurling from around 12 yards.

Kabba had only been on the pitch a couple of minutes after replacing Kemo Darboe but his second goal of the campaign allowed Justin Gardner’s men to claim a share of the spoils, following their dramatic home win over Sudbury a week earlier, and leaves them in 13th place in the table.

Blues return to Mayesbrook Park next weekend to host high-flying Coggeshall Town, with a midweek home fixture Great Wakering to follow on Tuesday March 5.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, O’Brien, Cosson, Bruce (Ogunwamide 60), T Joseph, Seymour, Boakye-Yiadom (Kamara 88), Elsom, Darboe (Kabba 71). Unused subs: Reynolds, McQueen.

Attendance: 367.

