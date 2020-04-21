Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

PUBLISHED: 07:57 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 21 April 2020

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

PA Archive/PA Images

FIFA has confirmed that investment worth 1billion US dollars (£804million) in women’s football will go ahead despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football at all levels has been hit by the Covid-19 crisis, leaving several clubs struggling to make ends meet.

However, world football’s governing body will not cut the investment announced for 2019 to 2022 in order to clear funds to support any relief effort.

“We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current Covid-19 crisis,” a FIFA spokesperson told the Guardian.

“This funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women’s game including competitions, capacity building, development programmes, governance and leadership, professionalisation and technical programmes.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that the women’s game would be part of any package to help the sport cope with losses incurred due to coronavirus.

“We can confirm that women’s football is being fully considered as part of this process in order to understand the various needs and impact on stakeholders within the women’s game,” the spokesperson added.

“FIFA is currently working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world, including women’s football. The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being discussed in consultation with FIFA’s member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders.

“As part of these discussions, FIFA is in close contact with key women’s football stakeholders via the Professional Women’s Football Task Force and the FIFA-Confederations sub-working group on the impacts of Covid-19.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Dagenham volunteer inspired to join fight against coronavirus after trip to Africa

Graduates from the Livelihoods program in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO International

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Dagenham volunteer inspired to join fight against coronavirus after trip to Africa

Graduates from the Livelihoods program in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO International

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

Coronavirus: Call for parking charge changes after NHS worker gets ticket at Dagenham supermarket

Alan Brown from Dagenham distributes PPE for the NHS. He got a parking ticket at Merrielands Retail Park. Picture: Lorna Cunnew

Goresbrook Cricket Club to hold online race night

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night on May 2

West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.
Drive 24