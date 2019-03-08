Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Moors boss Flowers gives his take on draw at Daggers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 April 2019

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers (pic: Aaron Chown/PA)

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers (pic: Aaron Chown/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Daggers ended season with 1-1 draw at home to runners-up

Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers was happy to come away from Dagenham & Redbridge with a 1-1 draw in the Vanarama National League.

Conor Wilkinson put Daggers ahead inside the first 60 seconds of the second half, before Jermaine Hylton levelled things up for Moors.

The Damson Park outfit could have won the title with a win had champions Leyton Orient lost, but would have needed a significant swing in goal difference.

That prompted Flowers to make wholesale changes with one eye on a play-off semi-final for Moors this weekend.

And having made a host of changes, the former England international was pleased to come away from Victoria Road with a point.

“The performance is always important, as is the result, but Dagenham isn't an easy place to visit,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“Eastleigh came here last week and were beaten 2-0, and Dagenham have some very good players.

“We had to do our due diligence and we decided we needed to change it around a little bit because clearly we were only going to finish second or third.”

The first half was a fairly dull affair, with the wind having a big impact on proceedings at Victoria Road.

It was a complete contrast after the interval as both sides chucked everything at it in a bid to end the regular season on a high.

In addition to their goal, Daggers also hit the bar through Wilkinson; saw Angelo Balanta have a penalty saved; and had an effort from Ollie Harfield headed off the line by Moors' Liam Daly in stoppage time.

And Flowers believes that the Essex club made the most of having the wind behind them in the second period, much like his side did in the opening 45 minutes.

The former Blackburn Rovers man added: “We had the wind in our favour in the first half, penned them in and they didn't really get out at all.

“Second half was slightly different and we started poorly, conceding and letting them hit the post.

“We were OK after that and got on the front foot. Jermaine was menace all day and we had a couple of slices of luck with Ryan saving well from a penalty kick and an unbelievable header off the line from Liam at the end.”

Related articles

Most Read

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets will relocate to Dagenham

New Spitafields Market will be move to Dagenham. pic: Clive Totman

Dagenham redevelopment proposal could see families lose their homes

Barking and Dagenham Council's cabinet chiefs voted to pursue a plan to redevelop land in Rainham Road South, Dagenham, which could see tenants and leaseholders lose their homes. Picture: GOOGLE

St George’s Day: funfair and farm animals at Dagenham event tomorrow

St George’s Day fun day at N&C Building Materials in Freshwater Rd, Dagenham.

Person injured in Dagenham car crash

A crash involving two cars in Dagenham left one person with a shoulder injury.

Most Read

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets will relocate to Dagenham

New Spitafields Market will be move to Dagenham. pic: Clive Totman

Dagenham redevelopment proposal could see families lose their homes

Barking and Dagenham Council's cabinet chiefs voted to pursue a plan to redevelop land in Rainham Road South, Dagenham, which could see tenants and leaseholders lose their homes. Picture: GOOGLE

St George’s Day: funfair and farm animals at Dagenham event tomorrow

St George’s Day fun day at N&C Building Materials in Freshwater Rd, Dagenham.

Person injured in Dagenham car crash

A crash involving two cars in Dagenham left one person with a shoulder injury.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Moors boss Flowers gives his take on draw at Daggers

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers (pic: Aaron Chown/PA)

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

Cricket: Essex’s Bopara pleased to do bit with bat and ball

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex as Tom Alsop looks on from behind the stumps during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Cricket: Bopara inspires Essex with all-round effort

Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Liam Dawson during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Cricket: Essex hope for better as Hampshire visit

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists