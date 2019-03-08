Moors boss Flowers gives his take on draw at Daggers

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers (pic: Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Daggers ended season with 1-1 draw at home to runners-up

Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers was happy to come away from Dagenham & Redbridge with a 1-1 draw in the Vanarama National League.

Conor Wilkinson put Daggers ahead inside the first 60 seconds of the second half, before Jermaine Hylton levelled things up for Moors.

The Damson Park outfit could have won the title with a win had champions Leyton Orient lost, but would have needed a significant swing in goal difference.

That prompted Flowers to make wholesale changes with one eye on a play-off semi-final for Moors this weekend.

And having made a host of changes, the former England international was pleased to come away from Victoria Road with a point.

“The performance is always important, as is the result, but Dagenham isn't an easy place to visit,” he said.

“Eastleigh came here last week and were beaten 2-0, and Dagenham have some very good players.

“We had to do our due diligence and we decided we needed to change it around a little bit because clearly we were only going to finish second or third.”

The first half was a fairly dull affair, with the wind having a big impact on proceedings at Victoria Road.

It was a complete contrast after the interval as both sides chucked everything at it in a bid to end the regular season on a high.

In addition to their goal, Daggers also hit the bar through Wilkinson; saw Angelo Balanta have a penalty saved; and had an effort from Ollie Harfield headed off the line by Moors' Liam Daly in stoppage time.

And Flowers believes that the Essex club made the most of having the wind behind them in the second period, much like his side did in the opening 45 minutes.

The former Blackburn Rovers man added: “We had the wind in our favour in the first half, penned them in and they didn't really get out at all.

“Second half was slightly different and we started poorly, conceding and letting them hit the post.

“We were OK after that and got on the front foot. Jermaine was menace all day and we had a couple of slices of luck with Ryan saving well from a penalty kick and an unbelievable header off the line from Liam at the end.”