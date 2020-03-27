Search

Coronavirus: Football facing ‘difficult decisions’

PUBLISHED: 19:01 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:02 27 March 2020

A general view of Wembley Stadium

A general view of Wembley Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

The Premier League, PFA and the EFL say some “difficult decisions” will need to be taken in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisations met on Friday to discuss the financial impact of the suspension of the season.

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said in a joint statement.

“It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.”

The pinch is already being felt with Birmingham asking some players to defer half their pay, while players at Leeds have volunteered for a wage deferral.

The governing bodies will hold further talks next week to formulate a joint plan.

Last week the projected restart of the season was put back until April 30, and that date has not changed.

“The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow,” added the statement.

“Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.”

A spokesperson for the Football Association released a statement on Friday evening, standing firm behind this week’s announcement that a host of league campaigns across the country were to be effectively voided given current circumstances.

The governing body tweeted: “The decision taken to end the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game was made by committee representatives for the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women’s Board.

“It will now go to the FA Council for ratification. We fully support the decision they came to during these challenging and unprecedented circumstances for English football.”

