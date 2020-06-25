Former Hammers keeper Moorhouse joins Bordeaux

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse has made the move from West Ham Women to French side Bordeaux.

It was revealed earlier this month that the shotstopper would leave east London after her contract expired with the Women’s Super League club.

Moorhouse made 24 appearances in two seasons with the Hammers, including one in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May 2019.

Bordeaux are managed by former Arsenal manager Pedro Martínez Losa who led the Gunners to FA Cup glory in 2016 with a 1-0 win over Chelsea thanks to a Danielle Carter strike.

Moorhouse’s efforts for the Irons saw her called into the England under-23 squad for the Nordic Tournament in 2018.

The keeper played in four of West Hams WSL games in 2019-20 before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as she featured in matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and twice against Reading.

On signing for Bordeaux she tweeted: “Bonjour! Finally the cats out of the bag. I’m very happy to sign with Bordeaux and to reunite with Pedro Martínez Losa again. When do we start playing football again?”

Bordeaux finished third in the French League before it was also ended with immediate effect with Lyon being crowned champions.