Free FA support webinars for grassroots clubs

Clubs can sign up for free FA support webinars in June

Grassroots football clubs are being urged to sign up for free FA support webinars this month.

A full range of sessions for June has been confirmed, led by Rus Smith, an FA clubs consultant who is also a coaching and football lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton.

As part of a commitment to ensuring support services are suitable and relevant for clubs or leagues of all sizes, the free webinar series enables volunteers to access relevant content in the comfort of their own homes, led by experts on each topic.

The regular webinars are co-presented by volunteers from clubs who share their stories and experiences, followed by an open discussion towards the end of the session where volunteers can ask questions to both the expert and the club.

The weekly webinars all run from 8-9.30pm and you can register at www.essexfa.com.

Previous editions can be viewed at www.youtube.com/EssexFA and details on Essex football can also be found by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

Webinars

Wednesday June 3: In Your Neighbourhood - Do Have Common-Unity?

Find out how your club/league can benefit from the wider skills, partnerships and opportunities available amongst your local community.

Wednesday June 10: Ways in Which You Can Begin to Understand the Power of Your Local Network

Get to know more people in your club/league and align skill sets, workforce potential and business outcomes with the networks in your local area.

Wednesday June 17: How You Can Build Relationships with Education Establishments in Your Local Community

Connect, and build relationships with, key contacts at institutions such as schools, colleges, universities and more.

Wednesday June 24: Exploring Places, Faces, Spaces to Support Football and Community Development

Discover the local places and spaces aligned with the demography and cultural mix which can aid your club’s/league’s development and finalise your own ideas of common-unity with your community plan.