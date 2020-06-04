Search

Advanced search

Free FA support webinars for grassroots clubs

PUBLISHED: 14:11 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 04 June 2020

Clubs can sign up for free FA support webinars in June

Clubs can sign up for free FA support webinars in June

Archant

Grassroots football clubs are being urged to sign up for free FA support webinars this month.

A full range of sessions for June has been confirmed, led by Rus Smith, an FA clubs consultant who is also a coaching and football lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton.

As part of a commitment to ensuring support services are suitable and relevant for clubs or leagues of all sizes, the free webinar series enables volunteers to access relevant content in the comfort of their own homes, led by experts on each topic.

The regular webinars are co-presented by volunteers from clubs who share their stories and experiences, followed by an open discussion towards the end of the session where volunteers can ask questions to both the expert and the club.

The weekly webinars all run from 8-9.30pm and you can register at www.essexfa.com.

Previous editions can be viewed at www.youtube.com/EssexFA and details on Essex football can also be found by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

Webinars

Wednesday June 3: In Your Neighbourhood - Do Have Common-Unity?

You may also want to watch:

Find out how your club/league can benefit from the wider skills, partnerships and opportunities available amongst your local community.

Wednesday June 10: Ways in Which You Can Begin to Understand the Power of Your Local Network

Get to know more people in your club/league and align skill sets, workforce potential and business outcomes with the networks in your local area.

Wednesday June 17: How You Can Build Relationships with Education Establishments in Your Local Community

Connect, and build relationships with, key contacts at institutions such as schools, colleges, universities and more.

Wednesday June 24: Exploring Places, Faces, Spaces to Support Football and Community Development

Discover the local places and spaces aligned with the demography and cultural mix which can aid your club’s/league’s development and finalise your own ideas of common-unity with your community plan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Dagenham teenager making waves with Spotify single Perfect Storm

16-year-old Robert Clack student Madison Roovers aspires to be a songwriter, composing music from her home studio in Dagenham. Picture: Madison Roovers

Most Read

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Dagenham teenager making waves with Spotify single Perfect Storm

16-year-old Robert Clack student Madison Roovers aspires to be a songwriter, composing music from her home studio in Dagenham. Picture: Madison Roovers

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Free FA support webinars for grassroots clubs

Clubs can sign up for free FA support webinars in June

British Speedway Quiz Night to support Riders’ Benevolent Fund

Malcolm Craven (West Ham), left, and Alec Statham (Bradford), fighting for position on the first bend at Wembley speedway in 1947. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

West Ham manager Moyes reveals all on new training format, friendlies, and Premier League restart

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

Plans submitted in bid to move historic markets to Dagenham Dock

Artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market in Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation
Drive 24