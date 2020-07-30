Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England Archant

As The FA come to the end of season four in their ‘Gameplan for Growth’ Strategy for women’s and girls’ football in England, Director of Women’s Football Baroness Sue Campbell has introduced a final review and report.

To give it purpose and momentum, it had two main aims: to set and reach some challenging targets by 2020 and to establish an infrastructure around which the game could flourish at every level.

The report demonstrates how the numerical targets were hit and how football can now begin to broaden its ambitions as a new strategy, which will be published in a few months, will reveal.

Baroness Campbell said: “Although the first aim is the headline-catcher, I believe the second one is more important.

“Yes, it’s great to say we’ve hit and exceeded targets, but having a firm foundation on which the game can grow is absolutely fundamental. I am pleased we now have that foundation – a foundation that will be called upon more than ever.

“Little was any of us to know that Covid-19 would enforce a hard stop on our season. It’s only with the infrastructure we have in place that we can now begin to plan for the future.

“I want to thank everyone everywhere who has played their part in building the platform we now have. That includes players, coaches, referees, fans, clubs, leagues, tutors, administrators.

“And, of course, our commercial, broadcast and public sector partners. I’ve been in sport a long time and am extremely proud of the team at The FA and the wider network of staff in County FAs who have dedicated their efforts to growing the women’s and girls’ game, as well as making it safe, inclusive and enjoyable on the way.

“In everything we do, we must make it as easy as possible for women and girls to get into football, no matter their ability level, background or community. I am very confident we have the vision, the strategy and the people to make that happen.”

To download the fourth-year report and end-of-strategy review for the Gameplan for Growth, visit www.thefa.com/news/2020/jun/25/gameplan-for-growth-season-four-report-250620.

Details on how to take part in grassroots Essex football can also be found at www.essexfa.com