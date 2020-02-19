Grafton Primary pupils secure National League Trust Cup regional title

Grafton Primary were crowned regional champions in the National League Trust Cup at Boreham Wood.

The borough seven-a-side champions and county cup runners-up saw off seven other sides to come out on top and will head to the Southern finals later in the year.

Playing under the guise of Dagenham & Redbridge, Grafton started with a 1-0 win over Hemel Hempstead Town with Teddy Brown's well-taken effort the difference between the sides.

Brown was on the scoresheet again as they brushed aside Sutton United, with Cordell Addo and Dennis Oppong also on target as Grafton ran out 3-0 winners.

Grafton were indebted to Edwin Morina for three top-class saves against Barnet, before Lequane Grant fired home after a rapid counter attack.

Barnet pushed forward in search of an equaliser but Oppong's lung-bursting run and neat finish saw Grafton maintain their 100 per cent record.

Needing to avoid defeat against Woking in their last group game, Grafton saw Brown and Oppong force the keeper to make saves.

Woking, who needed a win to keep their hopes of progress alive, threw bodies forward but couldn't find their way past the impressive defensive partnership of George and Harry Dilworth and a 0-0 draw saw Grafton top the group.

Hosts Boreham Wood stood in Grafton's way in the final and it started off as a cagey affair.

However, Grafton quickly grabbed control and Oppong nearly gave his side the lead but his rasping drive went just wide.

Oppong was then denied by the Wood keeper before Grant fired wide from an acute angle.

As full time approached, Oppong thought he had won the game but his bullet header flew agonisingly over the bar.

The first period of extra time passed without much action but with a minute left, and penalties looming large, Oppong showed great strength and close control to fashion a chance for himself.

He was thwarted at first by the Wood keeper but settled himself to lift the ball into the net and Grant added a second moments later, squeezing the ball home from a tight angle.

Wood hit back late on but it was too late to deny Grafton the title.

Grafton: E Morina, L Grant, C Addo, D Oppong, H Dilworth, G Dilworth, T Brown.