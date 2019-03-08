Bostik North: Grays Athletic 2 Barking 2

Abs Seymour is about to cross (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking earned a share of the Bostik North spoils with Grays at Aveley’s Parkside ground on Saturday.

The home side took the lead within a quarter of an hour as Jacob Hutchinson beat Tim Brown for the opening goal of the game.

But Barking, beaten by promotion playoff hopefuls Bury Town (2-0) and runaaway leaders Bowers (9-0) in their previous two outings, were back on level terms just three minutes later as Rashid Kamara found the net at the other end.

Hutchinson restored the Grays’ lead midway through the first half, but Justin Gardner’s men squared matters for a second time just seven minutes into the second half through Abs Seymour.

Gardner sent Tobi Joseph on for Ryan Cosson soon after, while opposite number Jimmy Cooper made a trio of substitutions in quick succession for the home side.

Barking’s Jack Roult replaced Alex Teniola with 14 minutes remaining, while Jason Twum was sent on for Karama in the closing stages.

But neither side could fashion a winner as honours finished even, with the point earned leaving Barking in 11th place with four matches remaining.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Reynolds, O’Brien, Bruce, Cosson (Joseph 57), Edwards, Seymour, Teniola (Roult 76), Kamara (Twum 83), Ogunwamide. Unused subs: Elsom, Fisher.

Attendance: 230.