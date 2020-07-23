Search

A year to remember for Grafton Primary School football

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 July 2020

Grafton Primary Boys Football team (Pic: Graeme Farquhar)

It has been a year to remember for Grafton Primary’s year five and six footballers as they went unbeaten in three tournaments, winning two, and losing one on penalties while they were just two games away from Wembley before Covid-19 curtailed the season.

In November, they won the Barking & Dagenham Evans-Moore Cup with a 3-0 win over Valence in the final, which saw them go on to represent the borough in the Malcolm Moffat Trophy for a chance to be crowned county champions.

They won all their games to go through to the final but sadly missed out on the silverware after losing on penalties to Quilters.

The side managed by Graeme Farquhar then played under the guise of Dagenham & Redbridge and secured the National League Regional Cup.

Playing against 11 other National League teams, Grafton won all four group games to go through to the final where they beat Boreham Wood to return home with more silverware.

This meant they would go forward to represent Dagenham & Redbridge in the South England final and the boys knew winning that would see them progress to the National final, which was due to be held at Wembley but was cancelled due to the ongoing crisis.

“The boys have been brilliant all season, both on and off the pitch. I’ve been involved in school football for 17 years and this group have been one of my best,” said Farquhar.

“They played some brilliant football, have shown resilience throughout and it has been a real pleasure being their manager.”

Despite most of the squad now moving on to secondary school, Farquhar is confident of more success next season.

“Two of the team are in year five so will be here next year, and with another talented cohort coming up, I’m sure we will be competitive next year.”

