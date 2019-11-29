Search

Advanced search

Groundskeeping Community launched to help pitch improvements

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 November 2019

A new ‘Groundskeeping Community’ has been launched by the Football Foundation, featuring support tools to help ground staff meet their grass pitch improvement targets (pic essexfa.com)

A new 'Groundskeeping Community' has been launched by the Football Foundation, featuring support tools to help ground staff meet their grass pitch improvement targets (pic essexfa.com)

Archant

A new 'Groundskeeping Community' has been launched by the Football Foundation, featuring support tools to help ground staff meet their grass pitch improvement targets.

A new ‘Groundskeeping Community’ has been launched by the Football Foundation, featuring support tools to help ground staff meet their grass pitch improvement targets (pic Chris Evans/Essex FA)A new ‘Groundskeeping Community’ has been launched by the Football Foundation, featuring support tools to help ground staff meet their grass pitch improvement targets (pic Chris Evans/Essex FA)

A website has been developed at thefa.hivelearning.com/groundskeeping in partnership with The FA and the Institute of Groundsmanship (IOG) which supports volunteers and qualified groundskeepers who maintain pitches.

Featuring a welcome message from Karl Standley, head groundsman at Wembley Stadium, the collaborative space will:

*build knowledge of key operations for pitch maintenance throughout the year

*connect with fellow groundskeepers and share experiences

You may also want to watch:

*seek expert advice on getting the most from the pitches groundskeepers manage

Videos and news articles are being posted throughout the season related to pitch improvement, and local content can be also shared to promote the work which is currently being delivered. A number of groundskeepers and FA Regional Pitch Advisors already interact with the website.

The IOG are also adding any information clubs and volunteers will find useful as the website develops. Visitors are invited to post anything they think may have been missed so a groundskeeping community can be built for collective benefit.

Visit thefa.hivelearning.com/groundskeeping to join the Groundskeeping Community.

Once registered, the Hive Learning app for iOS or Android is the easiest way to access the community on the go.

Grassroots football information is also available at essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

Most Read

Revealed: Number of council tenants evicted in Barking and Dagenham

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dagenham students meet the Queen in surprise appearance in central London

The Queen meets students from All Saints School in Dagenham. The young people had a private audience with the Queen and Sir David Attenborough after an awards ceremony at Chatham House in central London. Picture: Chatham House.

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Meet Santa at Barking Christmas lights switch-on

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page

Most Read

Revealed: Number of council tenants evicted in Barking and Dagenham

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dagenham students meet the Queen in surprise appearance in central London

The Queen meets students from All Saints School in Dagenham. The young people had a private audience with the Queen and Sir David Attenborough after an awards ceremony at Chatham House in central London. Picture: Chatham House.

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Meet Santa at Barking Christmas lights switch-on

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Groundskeeping Community launched to help pitch improvements

A new ‘Groundskeeping Community’ has been launched by the Football Foundation, featuring support tools to help ground staff meet their grass pitch improvement targets (pic essexfa.com)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini speaks to Declan Rice (right) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss Pellegrini set for reunion with City old boy Lampard in Chelsea dug-out

Frank Lampard on the bench with manager Manuel Pellegrini during his time at Manchester City (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Daggers blog: ‘Unlucky’ injury-hit squad need a win

Daggers boss Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists