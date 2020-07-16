Guidance for Essex clubs on easyfundraising

With many Essex clubs already using easyfundraising to help raise extra cash, the online shopping website have put together an easy-to-follow, three-step plan for teams to secure a regular income boost.

Clubs can make the most of the fundraising platform to keep funds coming in at this difficult time as the shopping website aims to assist with covering running costs like maintenance, fees and other overheads, which have continued for many teams during Covid-19.

A club’s entire community – members, staff, coaches, players – can generate free donations simply by shopping online with favourite retailers, like Amazon, Sky, Just Eat, Trainline, eBay, Screwfix, Marks & Spencer and Booking.com.

They just use the easyfundraising website or app to access these retailers and 4,000 others and, when they buy anything, the retailer sends the club a free donation at no additional cost. It’s completely free to register and use, and very simple to manage.

Around 7,500 clubs are already using it successfully and all clubs need to get started is to register as a cause with easyfundraising, then follow a three-step summer game plan:

1. Tell your club community that you have registered with easyfundraising (and why)

Your club will be given a unique easyfundraising page, so share that with your club community and ask them to sign-up to support you.

It’s also important to tell them why their support is needed, so explain how you have been impacted by lockdown and what a difference their support can make to the future of your club.

Top Tip: easyfundraising provide pre-prepared wording and images for your social channels, E-Mails and website to help you get the message out easily and quickly.

2. Show them how easy it is to support you

There are over 4,000 retailers, so your members can claim donations with all their favourite online stores.

They can raise on everything from groceries, travel and mobiles to DIY, fashion and insurance, and much more. They can even raise a donation from their Friday night takeaway with Just Eat!

Top Tip: Look out for E-Mails from easyfundraising with retailer offers and share them with your members.

3. Remind your members – and thank them, too!

The top-raising clubs regularly remind their members so they don’t forget to use easyfundraising when they shop.

People are busy, so it can sometimes slip their minds but, if you make sure you regularly post on Facebook, send a WhatsApp message or drop them an E-Mail, you’ll keep raising funds for you at the forefront of their minds.

Top Tip: It’s just as important to thank the members who are raising for you. easyfundraising lets you easily send personalised messages to members when they hit an important milestone, such as raising their first donation.

Among some of the most frequently asked questions are:

Our club isn’t a charity, can we still use easyfundraising?

Yes. You don’t need to be a charity to use easyfundraising.

Will it cost us anything?

No. easyfundraising is completely free to register and use for both you and your members. And your members will not be charged anything extra on their shopping, either.

How do we get our donations?

Providing you have raised over £15, easyfundraising total-up all the donations raised by everyone supporting you every three months and send them to you by bank transfer or cheque. There is no charge for this. If your club hasn’t raised over £15 in the previous three months, the amount simply rolls into the next payment instead.

*Find out how to make easyfundraising work for your club at essexfa.com. Information is also shared on Twitter by @EssexCountyFA and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.