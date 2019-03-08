Search

Advanced search

Halloween success for Dagenham 88 Runners

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2019

John Hughes and Suzanne Nott at the Billericay 10k. Picture: Dag 88

John Hughes and Suzanne Nott at the Billericay 10k. Picture: Dag 88

Archant

Alan Wicks of Dagenham 88 Runners was one of several members of the club to take part in events over the past week.

Wicks featured in the Saturn Running Spooky Return Marathon in Egham, finishing with a time of 05:15:00.

Suzanne Nott (00:55:06) and John Hughes (00:55:53) completed the Billericay 10k, while Jamie Smith (01:57:37), Richele Cockley (03:19:00) and Denise Woolston (03:19:00) ran the Nuclear Races 12k.

Emdad Rahman (00:26:07) also took part in the Plogolution 5k.

Elsewhere, several members featured in Parkruns over the weekend.

Ryder Islam (00:22:38) and Jennifer Akroyd (00:24:58) both ran in the Valentines Parkrun while Caroline Tuck ran the Bury St Edmunds Parkrun in 00:24:16.

Robert Newton finished the Raphael Parkrun in 00:21:54 and both Nigel Swinburne (00:21:47) and Gary Cardnell (00:22:57) completed the Barking Parkrun.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Next phase of Beam Park estate up for approval after Sadiq Khan overrules council

Beam Park is a joint development from L&Q and Countryside Properties. Picture: Be First

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Next phase of Beam Park estate up for approval after Sadiq Khan overrules council

Beam Park is a joint development from L&Q and Countryside Properties. Picture: Be First

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cheap goals were costly at Solihull Moors says Dagenham boss Taylor

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham ratings v Newcastle United defeat

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Blood test strike action suspended at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Halloween success for Dagenham 88 Runners

John Hughes and Suzanne Nott at the Billericay 10k. Picture: Dag 88

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists