Halloween success for Dagenham 88 Runners

John Hughes and Suzanne Nott at the Billericay 10k. Picture: Dag 88 Archant

Alan Wicks of Dagenham 88 Runners was one of several members of the club to take part in events over the past week.

Wicks featured in the Saturn Running Spooky Return Marathon in Egham, finishing with a time of 05:15:00.

Suzanne Nott (00:55:06) and John Hughes (00:55:53) completed the Billericay 10k, while Jamie Smith (01:57:37), Richele Cockley (03:19:00) and Denise Woolston (03:19:00) ran the Nuclear Races 12k.

Emdad Rahman (00:26:07) also took part in the Plogolution 5k.

Elsewhere, several members featured in Parkruns over the weekend.

Ryder Islam (00:22:38) and Jennifer Akroyd (00:24:58) both ran in the Valentines Parkrun while Caroline Tuck ran the Bury St Edmunds Parkrun in 00:24:16.

Robert Newton finished the Raphael Parkrun in 00:21:54 and both Nigel Swinburne (00:21:47) and Gary Cardnell (00:22:57) completed the Barking Parkrun.