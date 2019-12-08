Search

10-men Barking suffer heavy defeat at Hanwell Town

PUBLISHED: 10:26 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 08 December 2019

Sam Owusu is chased by a Hanwell defender (pic Terry Gilbert)

Isthmian South Central: Hanwell Town 5 Barking 0

Junior Dadson eyes up the opposition (pic Terry Gilbert)Junior Dadson eyes up the opposition (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking had their five game winning run in the Isthmian South Central brought to a halt with a heavy 5-0 defeat to league leaders Hanwell Town.

A brace from Gianni Crichlow and goals from Harry Rush, Tayshan Hayden Smith and Gareth Chendlik sealed the three points for The Geordies at Reynolds Field.

Former QPR youngster Crichlow broke the deadlock just three minutes into the clash as Joel Jacobs picked him out from an early corner before they then played out the rest of the half goalless.

Although Barking's Jack Hayes was sent off two minutes before the break to put them down to 10-men for the second-half.

Max Bradford gets up for a header (pic Terry Gilbert)Max Bradford gets up for a header (pic Terry Gilbert)

Justin Gardner's men held firm for majority of the half to keep the score at 1-0 until the 81st minute when Harry Rush doubled the hosts lead.

Hayden Smith then made it 3-0 with just two minutes left although Hanwell weren't done yet as Gareth Chendlik and Crichlow both netted to seal a 5-0 win with stoppage time goals.

Hanwell Town: Sobte, Woodcock, Jacobs, Taylor (Singh 62), Duncan, Thomas, Julienne (Hutchinson 86), Rush, Matthew (Chendlik 78), Hayden-Smith, Crichlow.

Unused subs: Tamplin and Laney.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Bradford (Boakye-Yiadom 77), Owusu, Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Allsopp, Dadson (Matyas 84).

Unused subs: Peart, Sardinha, Ighorae.

