Barking seal victory at Harlow on Boxing Day

PUBLISHED: 09:42 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 27 December 2019

Sam Owusu is chased by a Hanwell defender (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Isthmian South Central: Harlow Town 2 Barking 3

Barking gave their fans plenty to cheer about as they sealed a 3-2 victory over Harlow Town away from home on Boxing Day.

Goals from Abs Seymour, Sam Owusu and Ricky Tarbard sealed the three points for the Blues despite efforts from Tayo Oyebola and former Barking attacker Billy Jones at the Harlow Arena.

The hosts opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Tayo Oyebola but their lead didn't last long as five minutes later Barking captain Seymour hit back to level the score.

They headed into the break at 1-1 but the visitors then put themselves in front just six minutes into the second-half through defender Owusu.

Billy Jones then scored two minutes later to level the score once again as they made it 2-2.

Barking then gave themselves a 3-2 lead in the 67th minute as full-back Ricky Tarbard found the back of the net.

Justin Gardner's men held on for the win and will now look to build on that when they host Hertford Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Harlow Town: Bexon, Lopez-Cascante, Wilson (Adeyemi 76), Odogwu Atkinson, Mitchell-Nelson, Doherty, Sivi, Gordon, Jones, Oyebola, Egbri.

Unused subs: Adu Gyamfi, Taylor-Crossdale, Larty, Knowles.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Roult, Owusu, Duncan, Bruce, Ashman (Bradford 72), Seymour, Dixon, Allsopp, Dadson (Flemming 87).

Unused subs: Sardinha, Ighorae, Kirunda.

