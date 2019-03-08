Isthmian League: Hertford Town 2 Barking 1

Barking's FA Cup heroes were brought back to earth by league defeat on Bank Holiday Monday.

Buoyed by their preliminary round success over Aveley on Friday night, Justin Gardner's men travelled to Hertingfordbury Park looking for their first league point of the campaign.

But the visitors were forced into an early change as Emmanuel Ighorae limped off to be replaced by Junior Dadson.

After a goalless first half, Blues sent Billy Reynolds on for Ricky Tarbard during the interval and got their noses in front within 10 minutes of the restart through Theo Fairweather-Johnson.

Gardner made his third change of the day just past the hour mark, as Abs Seymour was sent on in place of Kojo Apenteng.

But the hosts got back on level terms on 69 minutes through Isaac Dizolele Pedro, whose header gave Mitchell Ware no chance.

And they went close to taking the lead just two minutes later when Ware pushed a shot from Silviu-Andrei Rus onto a post from a short corner move.

Hertford won it 10 minutes from time, though, as a long clearance was flicked on by Elliot James Bailey into the path of Prince William Domafriyie, who saw his first effort saved by Ware before burying the rebound.

Barking almost conceded a third in stoppage time as the hosts countered through substitute Bankuna Tshikala, who cut the ball back for Bailey, who was inches away from connecting.

A third successive defeat leaves Blues in the bottom two, with a trip to Bedfont Sports up next on Saturday.

But before that, all eyes will be on the FA Cup first qualifying round draw when it is made tomorrow afternoon.

Barking: Ware, Tarbard (Reynolds 46), Roult, Mallett, Chouman, Hayes, Owusu, Apenteng (Seymour 62), Fairweather-Johnson, Ighorae (Dadson 29), Ashman. Unused subs: Anderson, Akinremi.

Attendance: 180.