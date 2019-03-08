Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Isthmian League: Hertford Town 2 Barking 1

PUBLISHED: 17:36 26 August 2019

Barking goalkeeper Mitchell Ware (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking goalkeeper Mitchell Ware (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking's FA Cup heroes were brought back to earth by league defeat on Bank Holiday Monday.

Buoyed by their preliminary round success over Aveley on Friday night, Justin Gardner's men travelled to Hertingfordbury Park looking for their first league point of the campaign.

But the visitors were forced into an early change as Emmanuel Ighorae limped off to be replaced by Junior Dadson.

After a goalless first half, Blues sent Billy Reynolds on for Ricky Tarbard during the interval and got their noses in front within 10 minutes of the restart through Theo Fairweather-Johnson.

Gardner made his third change of the day just past the hour mark, as Abs Seymour was sent on in place of Kojo Apenteng.

But the hosts got back on level terms on 69 minutes through Isaac Dizolele Pedro, whose header gave Mitchell Ware no chance.

You may also want to watch:

And they went close to taking the lead just two minutes later when Ware pushed a shot from Silviu-Andrei Rus onto a post from a short corner move.

Hertford won it 10 minutes from time, though, as a long clearance was flicked on by Elliot James Bailey into the path of Prince William Domafriyie, who saw his first effort saved by Ware before burying the rebound.

Barking almost conceded a third in stoppage time as the hosts countered through substitute Bankuna Tshikala, who cut the ball back for Bailey, who was inches away from connecting.

A third successive defeat leaves Blues in the bottom two, with a trip to Bedfont Sports up next on Saturday.

But before that, all eyes will be on the FA Cup first qualifying round draw when it is made tomorrow afternoon.

Barking: Ware, Tarbard (Reynolds 46), Roult, Mallett, Chouman, Hayes, Owusu, Apenteng (Seymour 62), Fairweather-Johnson, Ighorae (Dadson 29), Ashman. Unused subs: Anderson, Akinremi.

Attendance: 180.

Most Read

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Post letters: Fire watchers, tidy gardens, from mouths of children, Macmillan coffee morning and Bowel cancer walk

Scott Jones and Clare Papworth are Barking and Dagenham's fire watchers. Picture: JON KING

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Post letters: Fire watchers, tidy gardens, from mouths of children, Macmillan coffee morning and Bowel cancer walk

Scott Jones and Clare Papworth are Barking and Dagenham's fire watchers. Picture: JON KING

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Isthmian League: Hertford Town 2 Barking 1

Barking goalkeeper Mitchell Ware (pic Terry Gilbert)

Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

England must stay humble says Saracens’ Vunipola

England's Billy Vunipola

West Ham show attacking class as they are too good for Watford

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Boss Gardner ‘excited’ to see Barking in the draw for the next round of the FA Cup

Nana Boakye-Yiadom on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists