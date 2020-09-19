Isthmian League: Haringey Borough seal victory as Romford and Barking both draw

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough sealed a 2-1 victory away to Corinthian Casuals on the opening day of the Isthmian Premier Division season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Daniel Akindayini and Laste Dombaxe sealed the points for Tom Loizou’s side despite a late goal from Bradley Wilson at King George’s Field.

The two sides played out a goalless first-half and it wasn’t until the 51st minute when Haringey took the lead thanks to Akindanyi.

Three minutes later they doubled their lead and held firm until two minutes before the final whistle when Wilson pulled one back to set up a nervy finish.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, in the Isthmian North Romford played out a goalless draw on the opening day away to Canvey Island.

Boro had a few intriguing names in the starting line-up including former Dagenham & Redbridge man Bagasan Graham and former Moldova International defender Adrian Cascaval.

Glenn Tamplin’s men lost goalkeeper Matt Cafer to injury in the match and put in former Chelmsford City man Cascaval to see the game out.

In the Isthmian South Central, Barking fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Marlow in their opening fixture.

A brace from Ashleigh Artwell gave Marlow a 2-0 lead but Justin Gardner’s men found a way back into the contest.

Goals from Keaton Moore and Junior Dadson sealed a point for the Blues at Mayesbrook Park.