Messenger thrives under pressure for May & Baker and Goresbrook

Kane Messenger of Goresbrook during Goresbrook CC (Bowling) vs Rainham CC (Batting), T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at May & Baker Sports Club on 12th May 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker vice-captain and Goresbrook cricket captain Kane Messenger insists he thrives on pressure whatever sport he is playing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The midfielder admitted the sports produce very different types of pressure, but the end result is always wanting to win as a team.

“To be honest in every game there is pressure, no matter the sport, in fact the more there is, the more I thrive on it to show people what I can do,” Messenger said.

“Cricket is a team sport made up of individuals where a batsmen or a bowler could take a game away from the opposition, which is what I try and do as a bowling all-rounder.

“Football is a pressure shared, yes individuals can change a game, but without your teammates on the pitch who want the same as you. The same mentality, the same will to win for the whole 90-plus minutes. I don’t think you can beat good team spirit in both sports.

“A happy team will win more and thrive together. In the cricket changing room it’s like a family.

“Every individual has his own game to play and some react in different ways, whether it’s to show his anger in their own bad performance while others sit there quietly thinking of what’s to come.

You may also want to watch:

“You need leaders in both camps and to be a good role model for all youngsters so they can thrive to be like you.

“I know I definitely had that in the cricket dressing room with the players I have played with.”

Messenger insists you can keep playing cricket for many years and, therefore, clubs have plenty of older players, while football is slightly different.

“Cricket you can play forever at my standard so the age range differs,” he added.

“We have some older father like figures and some younger talented youths to look after and guide and give advice.

“I would like to think I’m in the middle of both, even though I am told I am the experienced head now at 29!

“In the football changing room it’s a solid hour and half work where things can boil over and people let out steam, but every single person wants the exact same thing. It’s the togetherness in football that make us win.

“For a good few years now we have won things like a family. And I’m lucky to spend it with some of my best mates.

“When we lose we all feel the same pain and think about it for days and can’t wait to put it right. But when we win. We celebrate the win and it’s back to business.”