Italian sportwear giant Kappa is the new official supplier of the Isthmian League

The Isthmian League and Kappa are pleased to announce that the historical sports brand has been appointed its official bench wear supplier and recommended match day kit supplier from the 2020/2021 season.

In an exciting three-year partnership, the deal will bring improved commercial benefits to the Isthmian League and enhance the delivery of teamwear and replica kit to its 82 member clubs.

Kappa is worn at all levels, they supply clubs, leagues and associations across the world in various sports.

During the seasons 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/2023, all members of Isthmian club technical areas will wear Kappa benchwear for all matches.

Further key improvements to the deal is a three-way service level agreement governing orders between Isthmian clubs and Kappa, which enables clubs to still negotiate their own deals but all orders must be fulfilled within 15 working days including personalisation.

Nick Robinson, Isthmian chairman, said: “The League is delighted to be associated with such a strong brand as Kappa. The Company is known and respected worldwide, and I am sure it will add to professionalism of the Isthmian League as we search for a new title sponsor.”

Dave Bandell, Team Sport Manager of Kappa, said: “Following our success with the NPL Kappa are delighted to announce a bench wear deal with such a prestigious league as the Isthmian League. To sign a league which has over 100 years of history and has many top clubs within its structure gives us a massive boost in a difficult year.

“The 4 divisions can look forward to top quality bench wear worn by the likes of Aston Villa, Monaco, Napoli and Real Betis to name a few. We already supply some of the Isthmian league teams with playing kit and look forward to expanding this part of our business also.”

Founded in Turin in 1967, Kappa’s iconic logo of a silhouette of a boy and girl sitting back to back is known around the world.

Kappa is a key player in the UK thanks to the great partnerships they have built over the years by being teamwear and kit supplier to the British Basketball League, including the Great Britain National teams, also to the likes of the Premier League club, AVFC.