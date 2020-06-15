Search

Advanced search

Italian sportwear giant Kappa is the new official supplier of the Isthmian League

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 June 2020

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Isthmian League and Kappa are pleased to announce that the historical sports brand has been appointed its official bench wear supplier and recommended match day kit supplier from the 2020/2021 season.

In an exciting three-year partnership, the deal will bring improved commercial benefits to the Isthmian League and enhance the delivery of teamwear and replica kit to its 82 member clubs.

Kappa is worn at all levels, they supply clubs, leagues and associations across the world in various sports.

During the seasons 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/2023, all members of Isthmian club technical areas will wear Kappa benchwear for all matches.

You may also want to watch:

Further key improvements to the deal is a three-way service level agreement governing orders between Isthmian clubs and Kappa, which enables clubs to still negotiate their own deals but all orders must be fulfilled within 15 working days including personalisation.

Nick Robinson, Isthmian chairman, said: “The League is delighted to be associated with such a strong brand as Kappa. The Company is known and respected worldwide, and I am sure it will add to professionalism of the Isthmian League as we search for a new title sponsor.”

Dave Bandell, Team Sport Manager of Kappa, said: “Following our success with the NPL Kappa are delighted to announce a bench wear deal with such a prestigious league as the Isthmian League. To sign a league which has over 100 years of history and has many top clubs within its structure gives us a massive boost in a difficult year.

“The 4 divisions can look forward to top quality bench wear worn by the likes of Aston Villa, Monaco, Napoli and Real Betis to name a few. We already supply some of the Isthmian league teams with playing kit and look forward to expanding this part of our business also.”

Founded in Turin in 1967, Kappa’s iconic logo of a silhouette of a boy and girl sitting back to back is known around the world.

Kappa is a key player in the UK thanks to the great partnerships they have built over the years by being teamwear and kit supplier to the British Basketball League, including the Great Britain National teams, also to the likes of the Premier League club, AVFC.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Man desperate to find Barking woman Beverley Spratt in final gift to dying wife

Bill and Maureen Dabell pictured on their wedding day in 1972. Bill is desperate to track down the lady who introduced the pair, Beverley Spratt, who worked with Maureen in Killwicks furniture shop in the early 70's. Picture: Bill Dabell

Barking and Dagenham makes a ‘clean sweep’ with new street cleaning equipment

Barking and Dagenham Council has bought more sweepers to clean town centres, roads and shopping parades. Picture: LBBD

‘More by chance than design’: Top cop offers reassurance after shooting in Barking

Det Chief Supt Stephen Clayman. Picture: MPS

Barking shooting: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Man desperate to find Barking woman Beverley Spratt in final gift to dying wife

Bill and Maureen Dabell pictured on their wedding day in 1972. Bill is desperate to track down the lady who introduced the pair, Beverley Spratt, who worked with Maureen in Killwicks furniture shop in the early 70's. Picture: Bill Dabell

Barking and Dagenham makes a ‘clean sweep’ with new street cleaning equipment

Barking and Dagenham Council has bought more sweepers to clean town centres, roads and shopping parades. Picture: LBBD

‘More by chance than design’: Top cop offers reassurance after shooting in Barking

Det Chief Supt Stephen Clayman. Picture: MPS

Barking shooting: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Italian sportwear giant Kappa is the new official supplier of the Isthmian League

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Barking and Dagenham makes a ‘clean sweep’ with new street cleaning equipment

Barking and Dagenham Council has bought more sweepers to clean town centres, roads and shopping parades. Picture: LBBD

Boxing: A piece of silver but not quite Olympic gold

Commonwealth Games welterweight champion Nicky Gargano in training

Post letters: Samuel Garside House, Maddison Rovers and homelessness

Samuel Garside House at Barking Riverside was extensively damaged in the blaze. Picture: Andrew Brookes.
Drive 24