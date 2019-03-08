Search

Advanced search

FA Cup: Kings Langley 3 Barking 1

PUBLISHED: 07:49 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 08 September 2019

Johnny Ashman attacks (pic Terry Gilbert)

Johnny Ashman attacks (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking bowed out of the FA Cup after defeat at Southern League Kings Langley in the first qualifying round on Saturday.

Roddy Collins fired an early shot over for the hosts, with Kyle Connolly sending his free-kick too high on seven minutes.

Blues had their first chance soon after but had Mitchell Ware to thank for a brilliant save from Eoin McKeown before Daniel Flemming conceded a penalty, and was booked, and Charlie Ruff converted from the spot on 34 minutes.

The visitors went close to levelling just beffore the interval, but saw the ball come back off the crossbar.

You may also want to watch:

And Kings Langley struck the woodwork after the restart as Adebiyi's header also hit the crossbar.

Barking had the ball in the net but saw the effort ruled out for offside on 55 minutes and it was 2-0 soon after as Ruff's cross fell for McKeown to guide the ball into the top corner.

Johnny Ashman halved the deficit just past the hour mark to give Barking hope of getting back into the tie, but Kings Langley made sure of their progress three minutes from time as Max Hercules went through on goal to score their third.

Barking will now look to bounce back when they return to BetVictor Isthmian League South Central action at Ashford Town (Middx) next Saturday.

Barking: Ware, Tarbard, Roult, Mallett, Flemming (Fairweather-Johnson 76), Hayes, Ashman, Seymour, Owusu (Nyanja 46), Hughes-Mason, Dadson (Ighorae 64). Unused subs: Anderson, Bruce, Thompson, Joseph.

Attendance: 281.

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

FA Cup: Kings Langley 3 Barking 1

Johnny Ashman attacks (pic Terry Gilbert)

Taylor praises ‘determined’ back four after victory over Maidenhead

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Maidenhead United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1 - First clean sheet sees Daggers take all three points

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

FA Cup blog: Back on the road . . . back home in Essex

A general view of the ground at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Student volunteers brighten up Dagenham nursery

Matthew Stockley, 24 and Allison Wren, 21, from Barking, worked on a community project at Tubbies Day Nursery in Dagenham as part of their Prince's Trust course. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists