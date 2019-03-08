FA Cup: Kings Langley 3 Barking 1

Johnny Ashman attacks (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking bowed out of the FA Cup after defeat at Southern League Kings Langley in the first qualifying round on Saturday.

Roddy Collins fired an early shot over for the hosts, with Kyle Connolly sending his free-kick too high on seven minutes.

Blues had their first chance soon after but had Mitchell Ware to thank for a brilliant save from Eoin McKeown before Daniel Flemming conceded a penalty, and was booked, and Charlie Ruff converted from the spot on 34 minutes.

The visitors went close to levelling just beffore the interval, but saw the ball come back off the crossbar.

And Kings Langley struck the woodwork after the restart as Adebiyi's header also hit the crossbar.

Barking had the ball in the net but saw the effort ruled out for offside on 55 minutes and it was 2-0 soon after as Ruff's cross fell for McKeown to guide the ball into the top corner.

Johnny Ashman halved the deficit just past the hour mark to give Barking hope of getting back into the tie, but Kings Langley made sure of their progress three minutes from time as Max Hercules went through on goal to score their third.

Barking will now look to bounce back when they return to BetVictor Isthmian League South Central action at Ashford Town (Middx) next Saturday.

Barking: Ware, Tarbard, Roult, Mallett, Flemming (Fairweather-Johnson 76), Hayes, Ashman, Seymour, Owusu (Nyanja 46), Hughes-Mason, Dadson (Ighorae 64). Unused subs: Anderson, Bruce, Thompson, Joseph.

Attendance: 281.