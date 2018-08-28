Search

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

PUBLISHED: 15:47 26 December 2018

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ben Nunn netted a late winner as Essex club downed the O’s

Peter Taylor hailed Dagenham & Redbridge’s ‘never-say-die’ attitude after his side snatched a late victory at home to Vanarama National League winners Leyton Orient.

After a goalless first half, the O’s had taken the lead when Josh Koroma’s effort squirmed in at the near post in the 73rd minute.

Daggers, though, delivered a swift response when Alex McQueen tapped home from close range after Angelo Balanta’s initial effort was saved by Dean Brill.

And with two minutes of normal time remaining, home skipper Ben Nunn scored a deflected winner as his side stunned the league leaders.

And Daggers boss Taylor was thrilled his team still threw caution to the wind so late in the game, which ultimately secured them the success.

“It was nice that your right wing-back can get that far forward when the game is still 1-1 with a few minutes to play,” said the former England caretaker manager.

“The goal shows how positive the team are being in trying to get goals in games. The players really believed they could win the match (that late in the game).”

Orient manager Justin Edinburgh, meanwhile, was left to reflect on a frustrating defeat for his side as their title challenge suffered a blow.

“I think it was a scrappy affair and it was very tight against an in-form team, but it was very unlike us when we’re winning to let it slip and it was the way we let it slip,” said the O’s boss.

“Once we went 1-0 up, we were controlled, but we just switched off at times, just as if we were losing the game at that stage.

“It was very much unlike us to allow them goals to be scored against us.

“We had to weather the storm as I thought they started brightly, which you understand as they’ve won a lot of games of late.

“We knew it was going to be a tough encounter, but once we weathered that storm, I thought in the second-half we started really well and when we went 1-0 up, I couldn’t envisage us losing the game.”

