Daggers sign attacker Reid on loan from Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 15:05 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 17 January 2020

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge has announced the signing of attacker Alex Reid on loan from League Two side Stevenage until the end of the season.

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

The 24-year-old joins the club following a loan spell at Ebbsfleet United, which expired recently, and he will now look to impress under new manager Daryl McMahon.

Born in Birmingham, Reid is a product of the Aston Villa and Walsall academies; he started out in non-league with Solihull Moors and Rushall Olympic, scoring 14 goals in half a season for Rushall.

Fleetwood Town paid a fee for the pacey striker in January 2017, and he went on to feature for Wrexham and Solihull Moors on loan.

He signed for Stevenage last summer, playing 11 games in League Two before going on to spend time with AFC Fylde, scoring in their National League win over Salford City and appearing in the Coasters' three play-off games, including against Salford at Wembley.

The attacker featured at Wembley again in the 2018/19 campaign, as Fylde claimed the FA Trophy, defeating Leyton Orient in the final.

Reid has spent time with Ebbsfleet United this season, scoring five times in 21 games, including a goal in each of the Daggers' games with the Fleet.

