The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify Archant

West Ham United will aim for a swift return to winning ways when they welcome rock-bottom Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers endured disappointment at relegation-threatened Cardiff City last weekend as Manuel Pellegrini’s men lost 2-0.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, turn their focus back to the FA Trophy with the first leg of their semi-final against Telford United of the Vanarama National League North on Saturday.

The O’s maintained their National League title tilt with two wins this week, with Justin Edinburgh’s men 2-1 winners at Aldershot Town on Tuesday night after beating Wrexham 1-0 at the Breyer Group Stadium last weekend.

Dagenham & Redbridge, meanwhile, have Saturday off with scheduled opponents Fylde in action in the FA Trophy.

Peter Taylor’s men endured a mixed week, with a 3-0 loss for Daggers at Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday following a victory by the same score at home to Bromley last Saturday.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating to reflect on another week in east London football.