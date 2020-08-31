Chadwell Heath’s Liverpool starlet Brewster’s penalty miss proves costly

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster reacts after missing during the penalty shoot out in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Chadwell Heath youngster Rhian Brewster’s penalty shoot-out miss proved costly as Arsenal went on to win the Community Shield against Liverpool with a 5-4 win on penalties.

Brewster, who has returned to Liverpool’s first team after a loan spell at Swansea City, was introduced from the bench in stoppage time, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp claiming to have never seen the 20-year-old miss from the spot previously.

Brewster’s powerfully struck penalty clipped the top of the bar, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seal victory for Mikel Arteta’s side at Wembley Stadium after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The youngster tweeted: “Gutted with how things played out yesterday, but I’ll learn from it.

“Trusting the process. Love for all the support.”

Brewster is now being heavily linked with another loan spell away from the club with the likes of Crystal Palace and Sheffield United showing interest.