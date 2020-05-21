Lots for clubs to learn during lockdown

The FA launched a learning channel on YouTube in April Archant

Essex grassroots football clubs are being urged to take advantage of online learning videos during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the world adapts to the effects of Covid-19, there are ways to stay involved in the game while waiting for the chance to play again through YouTube.

“As coaches, our learning never stops, no how matter much experience we have, or the different challenges we face,” said England men’s manager Gareth Southgate as the FA launched their FA Learning YouTube channel in April.

The Essex FA are also sharing a wider range of online learning content, with club, referee, safeguarding and coach content recently published.

You can view The FA’s selection of videos by searching for ‘FA Learning’ in YouTube.

Supporting the #FootballsStayingHome hashtag, Southgate added: “If watching webinars, workshops and seminars are your thing, we have a whole catalogue for you to choose from.”

Meanwhile, the County FA’s own channel is fast-approaching 300 subscribers.

You may also want to watch:

Club development webinars, coaching and referee interviews, as well as referee CPDs (Continuing Professional Development), are just some of the features on the ‘EssexFA’ channel, as well as longer-running features.

“Understandably, there is an increasing demand for online learning in these difficult times,” explained Marketing & Communications Officer, Chris Evans.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer an enhanced level of content, which will be of benefit to the grassroots football community in Essex. In our ‘Moving Forward’ strategy, we pledged to build-up our video library and the recent additions are certainly helping us achieve this. There are some interesting learning opportunities to be enjoyed.”

By visiting the County FA’s YouTube channel you can return to the pitch or the sidelines as an expert in the laws of the game, with a number of intriguing referee scenarios available, as well as an interview with Steve Parmenter, who has successfully made the transition from professional footballer to National League Assistant Referee.

For coaches, whether experienced, budding or merely interested for now, there are insightful interviews with existing coaches as well as glimpses into popular courses, plus educational support.

Safeguarding and marketing videos are included, alongside webinars on the effective use of social media and how to efficiently plan during these uncertain times.

For now, #FootballsStayingHome, but you can prepare for its return to be even better by subscribing to the Essex FA YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/EssexFA.

Grassroots football news and information can also be found at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.