Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Luque grabs late equaliser for Daggers at Maidstone

PUBLISHED: 07:53 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 24 July 2019

Daggers Joan Luque (left) netted an equaliser against Maidstone United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers Joan Luque (left) netted an equaliser against Maidstone United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season: Maidstone United 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge nabbed a 1-1 draw away to National League South outfit Maidstone United thanks to a goal from substitute Joan Luque.

An 86th minute striker from the Spanish native cancelled out a 12th minute penalty from Justin Amaluzor at the Gallagher Stadium.

The visitors got off to a strong start but a goal from Angelo Balanta in the fourth minute was flagged down for offside.

You may also want to watch:

The Stones ended up grabbing the opening goal as former Braintree Town attacker Amaluzor slotted home from the spot after being fouled by left-back Liam Gordon.

It was almost 2-0 to the hosts just before the half-time break as former Daggers right-back Gavin Hoyte whipped in a dangerous cross that was just missed by striker Matt McClure.

Peter Taylor's side then had a number of chances to level the score in the second-half before they finally found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Former Heybridge Swifts man Luque opened his account for the club by firing an effort beyond goalkeeper Jake Cole.

Maidstone United: Cole, Hoyte, Pennell, Corne, Elokobi, Johnson, Kyei, Khan, McClure, Allen, Amaluzor

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham (Strizovic 74), Eleftheriou (Brundle 46), Onariase (Croll 46), Wright, Gordon (Luque 46), McQueen, Robinson (Odametey 46), Phipps, Graham (Wood 59), Balanta (Dobson 46), Grant (Quigley 46).

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

‘I will never forgive them’: Dad of murdered Barking man speaks out as three jailed for life

Jonathan Mulangala, Syed Fahad and Iki Mohammed Ali have all been jailed for life for murder. Picture: Met Police

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Ripple Road cordoned off after men climb scaffolding

Police have cordoned off part of Ripple Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Road reopens after collision between car and motorcyclist in Dagenham

Motorists have been warned of delays after a crash in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham attack

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bragg Close, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

‘I will never forgive them’: Dad of murdered Barking man speaks out as three jailed for life

Jonathan Mulangala, Syed Fahad and Iki Mohammed Ali have all been jailed for life for murder. Picture: Met Police

Is this the future of Barking town centre?

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Ripple Road cordoned off after men climb scaffolding

Police have cordoned off part of Ripple Road. Picture: Luke Acton

Road reopens after collision between car and motorcyclist in Dagenham

Motorists have been warned of delays after a crash in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Luque grabs late equaliser for Daggers at Maidstone

Daggers Joan Luque (left) netted an equaliser against Maidstone United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Pop-up shop opens selling items created by Barking and Dagenham residents

A pop-up shop selling residents' wares has opened in Dagenham for two weeks only. Picture: Every One Every Day

Dagenham 88 Runners take part in the third ELVIS race as well as different parkruns

Dagenham 88 Runners at the ELVIS series race (Pic: Dag 88s)

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists