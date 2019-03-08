Luque grabs late equaliser for Daggers at Maidstone

Pre-season: Maidstone United 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Dagenham & Redbridge nabbed a 1-1 draw away to National League South outfit Maidstone United thanks to a goal from substitute Joan Luque.

An 86th minute striker from the Spanish native cancelled out a 12th minute penalty from Justin Amaluzor at the Gallagher Stadium.

The visitors got off to a strong start but a goal from Angelo Balanta in the fourth minute was flagged down for offside.

The Stones ended up grabbing the opening goal as former Braintree Town attacker Amaluzor slotted home from the spot after being fouled by left-back Liam Gordon.

It was almost 2-0 to the hosts just before the half-time break as former Daggers right-back Gavin Hoyte whipped in a dangerous cross that was just missed by striker Matt McClure.

Peter Taylor's side then had a number of chances to level the score in the second-half before they finally found the back of the net in the 86th minute.

Former Heybridge Swifts man Luque opened his account for the club by firing an effort beyond goalkeeper Jake Cole.

Maidstone United: Cole, Hoyte, Pennell, Corne, Elokobi, Johnson, Kyei, Khan, McClure, Allen, Amaluzor

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham (Strizovic 74), Eleftheriou (Brundle 46), Onariase (Croll 46), Wright, Gordon (Luque 46), McQueen, Robinson (Odametey 46), Phipps, Graham (Wood 59), Balanta (Dobson 46), Grant (Quigley 46).