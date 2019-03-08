Bostik North: Maldon 7 Barking 1

Barking boss Justin Gardner (pic: Terry Gilbert/Barking FC) Archant

Barking ended the season on the wrong end of a heavy defeat against promotion hopefuls Maldon at the Wallace Binder Ground on Saturday.

Only 11 minutes had been played when Percy Kiangebeni put the Jammers ahead and two goals in the space of three minutes from Tariq Issa and Rob Girdlestone made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark.

The visitors hit back two minutes before the break through Nana Boakye-Yiadom, who claimed his seventh goal in 12 appearances for the club.

But any hopes of an unlikely Barking comeback were extinguished around the hour mark, as Jorome Slew and Eddie-Louis Dsane struck four minutes apart to put the home side 5-1 to the good.

Dsane hit a sixth with 13 minutes remaining and Slew grabbed his second in the last minute of normal time as Maldon set up a home semi-final with Coggeshall Town in the play-offs.

Barking boss Justin Gardner will see former club Aveley host Heybridge Swifts in the other semi-final tie, while his Barking team reflect on a 12th-placed finish, with 47 points from their 38 matches.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O'Brien, McQueen, Cosson, Joseph, Elsom (Seymour 58), Boakye-Yiadom, Kamara (Osadebe 59), Ogunwamide (Teniola 72). Unused subs: Reynolds, Fisher.

Attendance: 137.