Barking crash out of FA Trophy to Margate

FA Trophy: Margate 2 Barking 0

Barking crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 defeat to Isthmian Premier Division outfit despite a strong effort away from home.

Goals from Adem Ramadan and Elliott Reeves on the stroke of half-time killed the game off and meant Jay Saunder's men went on to progress at Hartsdown Park.

Barking took the match to a replay after holding Margate to a 0-0 draw a few days earlier at Mayesbrook Park but couldn't pull off anymore heroics.

Ramadan picked up the ball, cutsinside two markers and curled home into the far corner in the 45th minute before Reeves then slotted home a rebound as Kadell Daniel hit the post from a free-kick moments later to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Barking looked to claw the game back in the second-half but Margate held on until the 85th minute when the visitors were reduced to 10-men as Jack Hayes was sent off.

Margate: Tupper, Sessesgnon, Porter, Prestedge, Swift, Johnson, Richards (Abnett 65), Anau, Reeves (Sanusi 86), Daniel (Leighton 79), Ramadan.

Unused subs: Holloway, Essumann, Hatfull.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Roult (Bradford 45), Hayes, Bruce (Flemming 79), Ashman, Seymour (Boakye-Yiadom 67), Dixon, Dadson, Owusu.

Unused subs: Dariri and Collins.