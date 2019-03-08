Search

Isthmian League: Marlow 3 Barking 1

PUBLISHED: 09:45 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 18 August 2019

Barking players huddle before play (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking began the new BetVictor Isthmian League South Central season with defeat at Marlow on Saturday.

Only six minutes had been played when Ashleigh Artwell ran through the visiting defence and slotted past Montel Joseph.

And the home side doubled their lead on 12 minutes as Junaid Bell fired a superb free-kick into the top left corner of the net, to leave Blues up against it.

The visitors hit back four minutes later, though, when an inswinging corner from the right was headed back into the goalmouth at the far post and turned home by Emmanuel Ighorae.

And the match remained in the balance until the last minute of normal time when Marlow made sure of the points with their third goal.

The hosts maintained possession on the left, before working the ball back to the edge of the box where Charlie Samuel swept home a left-footed shot.

Barking will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they visit Ware, who had to settle for a point from their first match at Wodson Park at the weekend after Staines Town netted in the last minute to secure a 3-3 draw.

Barking: M Joseph, Tarbard, Thompson, Mallett, Bruce (Akinremi 83), Hayes, Ighorae (Fairweather-Johnson 71), Chouman, Boakye-Yiadom, Apenteng (Anderson 69), Ashman. Unused subs: Roult, Owusu.

Attendance: 137.

