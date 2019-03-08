Search

May & Baker agree ground share with Aveley

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2019

General view of the ground during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

General view of the ground during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker will have a new home for the 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn Division One South season as they've agreed a new ground-share with Aveley.

Avery FC signage during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019Avery FC signage during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

The Bakers will be playing all of their home matches at Parkside Stadium next season after deciding to search for a new home.

The club played their home fixtures out of Barking Rugby club last term, but also had to play a number of matches elsewhere including at Mayesbrook Park, when the pitch was unavailable.

You may also want to watch:

But they will now have a new home as they look to improve on last season's eighth place finish.

Jordan Harris' side will start their campaign at home to White Ensign on Friday, August, 2.

They will then travel away to face Brightlingsea Regent Reserves the following week.

Bakers will predominantly play their home fixtures on Wednesday's or Friday's this campaign to work around Aveley and Grays Athletic who also play at Parkside.

