May & Baker joint-manager Simm expecting a tough test away to rivals Barkingside

Kane Messenger of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker joint-manager Alec Simm is expecting yet another tough test as they travel away to Barkingside this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

May & Baker manager Alec Simm during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 May & Baker manager Alec Simm during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Bakers will make the short trip to Cricklefield Stadium on Friday evening in search of their first Thurlow Nunn League win of the season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Harwich & Parkeston last weekend.

“Barkingside away is always a tough place to go on a very tricky pitch, but I’m sure the players will be up for it, and we will go there wanting to get three points after last weekend’s disappointment,” Simm said.

“Jordan Harris and I watched them against Coggeshall United last week where they lost 3-1, which I felt was harsh on them.

“They do have some dangerous players in their side so we know it won’t be easy. But we will go there with a game plan and it’s up to the players to execute that.”

May & Baker were held by Harwich in their opening Thurlow Nunn Division One South fixture and the boss felt it was points dropped.

You may also want to watch:

“We feel it was definitely two points dropped,” he added.

“Coming back off a good win last week in the FA Vase the squad was high in confidence and we are all very disappointed to have only walked away with a point after going 1-0 up and in control of the game.

“I thought the overall performance was okay, not our best but considering that was our first league game back we can’t be too harsh on the boys.

“We felt we just lacked a little bit of quality in the final third and we created enough chances to put the game to bed but never capitalised on them.”

Bakers will then host Little Oakley the following Friday evening at the Parkside Stadium in Aveley as they now look to catch up on their fixtures after a delayed start to their campaign due to one of the players testing positive for Covid-19.

The fixtures missed in the opening two weeks have now been rearranged.

Most sides in the league have played four or five times while the Bakers have played just the one match, leaving them at the foot of the table despite picking up a point in their season opener.