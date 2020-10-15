May & Baker know FA Vase win was crucial financially and for building momentum

Henry Osei of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker joint-manager Alec Simm admitted their latest FA Vase win at the weekend was massive for the club both financially and in terms of the playing side of things.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Riddell of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 Jack Riddell of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Bakers drew 2-2 with Thurlow Nunn League rivals Little Oakley before sealing their progress with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory to see them into the first round proper with £725 in prize money.

“It’s massive for us, not only on the football side but financially as well,” Simm said.

“With everything going on in the world, the prize money and larger attendances does help towards our season.”

The boss was also delighted with the performance and efforts shown by the players to see them across the line.

“It was a big win for us, in a game where both sides could have won the game in normal time. Thankfully our six takers stepped up and got the job done.

“We set out a game plan and we felt the players did exactly what we asked.

You may also want to watch:

“We rode our luck at times, as did they, but we stayed in the game and overall we’re very pleased with the performance.”

May & Baker now return to Thurlow Nunn League Division One South action as they continue to play catch-up.

They welcome Wivenhoe Town to Parkside Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their FA Vase win.

“It’s very important to build on that win, we know it’s not going to be an easy game, but having only played one league game so far it’s vital that we get three points on the board and start catching everyone up,” added Simm.

“It’s a been a very slow start for us so far, so it will be nice to have a run of league games now and try to climb up the table.”

Bakers sit bottom of the league table after just playing one game while most teams have already featured five times, with some playing as many as seven.

They will be hoping to start climbing up the table as they play more matches and they will also face Benfleet at Parkside Stadium on Wednesday evening.

That is then followed by a trip to Burnham Ramblers next weekend.

Simm and Jordan Harris’ men will expect to face some busy weeks throughout the season as they will be constantly chasing the pack at this rate.