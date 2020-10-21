May & Baker boss Harris is expecting backlog of games to be tough as they catch up

Henry Osei of May & Baker scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris knows it will be hard playing catch-up all season after a delayed start to their campaign due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

The Bakers face a tricky week as they host Benfleet this evening (Wednesday) at the Parkside Stadium before travelling to Burnham Ramblers on Saturday afternoon.

Harris and his side know there will be tough weeks due to the backlog of fixtures. They have only played twice in the league while some sides have played eight times already.

“It’s important to get a good run of form,” Harris admitted.

“Saturday was our first league defeat since October last year so we aren’t in a crisis yet, but our performances will need to improve.”

Benfleet are unbeaten after six matches, with four wins and two draws, so Harris expects another difficult match for his men.

“Benfleet will be a tough test, they’re still unbeaten in the league and have some very good players,” he added.

You may also want to watch:

“We will have to improve drastically if we are to get anything from the game.”

Bakers suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Wivenhoe Town, who had goals from Karl Swanborough and Felipe Zamorano, despite a late consolation from substitute Daniel Barth at Parkside Stadium on Saturday.

“From start to finish we were not good enough,” Harris said.

“They wanted it more than us from the first whistle and they thoroughly deserved to take the points.

“We cannot concede goals like we did and expect anything out of the game.”

May & Baker were also drawn aganist league rivals Newbury Forest in the next round of the FA Vase, which is due to be played on Saturday, October 31.

That will put them another league fixture behind the others.

They will be expecting plenty of midweek games in the run-up to Christmas while they will also hope to continue their progress in the cup competition to earn the club a much-needed financial boost and to build a winning momentum.