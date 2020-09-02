May & Baker’s Harris is excited for new term after longer pre-season

May & Baker in pre-season friendly action (Pic: May & Baker) Archant

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris “can’t wait” for the new season to start now after an extended pre-season fixture list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

May & Baker management team Jordan Harris and Alec Simm (Pic: May & Baker) May & Baker management team Jordan Harris and Alec Simm (Pic: May & Baker)

Bakers sealed a 5-1 win over St Margaretsbury, a 4-2 win over Hutton, a 3-1 win over Sungate, a 4-3 win over Buckhurst Hill and a 4-1 victory over Redbridge.

They also drew 4-4 with Harold Wood Athletic and suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Enfield Borough.

“We can’t wait to get going now – pre-season has felt like it’s been going on forever,” said Harris.

“We offered players one-to-one sessions as the restrictions eased so we have been working hard for a few months now.”

May & Baker in pre-season friendly action (Pic: May & Baker) May & Baker in pre-season friendly action (Pic: May & Baker)

Harris has been pleased with what he has seen from his squad so far and is delighted to retain the majority of last season’s group that were in a promotion hunt when the season was made null and void.

“We’ve had some mixed results in pre-season, but we’ve experimented with our formations and personnel and learnt a lot about our players in the process, which has been really positive,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve only lost two players from last season which is great for us.

“We’ve added five players in the squad and we now have a really talented squad with cover all over the pitch.”

May & Baker are hoping to attract big crowds this season as they continue to play home fixtures at Parkside Stadium home of Aveley on Friday evenings throughout the season.

They start the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South campaign when they host Coggeshall United on Friday, September 11.

There is then a trip to Oakside Stadium to face Newbury Forest on Monday, September 14.

“We will continue to be playing at Parkside Stadium on Friday nights this season and hope to attract bigger crowds for the coming season,” added Harris.

“We regularly have offers on entry and have a great loyalty card system.”

Bakers will also take on Essex Senior League outfit Redbridge in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday, September 19.

If they can progress to the next round they will face Little Oakley or Stotfold on Saturday, October 10.