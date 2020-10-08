Bakers boss Harris is just hoping for strong run after a slow start

May & Baker manager Jordan Harris during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris is hoping to get a run of games under their belts after an interrupted opening few weeks due to a positive Covid-19 test and postponed fixtures.

Scott O'Connor of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

The Bakers welcome Thurlow Nunn League rivals Little Oakley to the Parkside Stadium on Friday evening for a second qualifying round tie in the FA Vase on the back of a postponed fixture against Barkingside last weekend.

The winner of the tie will receive £725 and put their name in the hat for the next round while the losers will walk away with £225 for their efforts.

“It is really important for us to get a regular run of games in now as it has been quite a stop-start opening to the season for us,” Harris admitted.

“We are already five games behind some teams in our league.”

But for now the focus switches to the Vase and the boss knows it will be a tough tie for them.

“We expect Little Oakley to be very tough in the FA Vase this weekend, they are in our league and will be favourites for promotion,” added Harris.

“Their attacking play is very clinical and between Greg Rodger, Harry Mann and Luke Mayhew they have lots of goals in their game. We hope our attacking players can be just as clinical and give their defence plenty to worry about.”

Bakers were due to finally play their second league fixture against Barkingside last weekend after a delayed start, but a heavy downpour forced the game to be called off.

“It’s been a stop-start few weeks and having a game postponed doesn’t help, but with how the weather has been this weekend it’s a surprise any matches have been played,” said Harris.

“We managed to organise a last-minute training session and ended up with 22 players there. We had a really good session and some good team bonding.”

May & Baker currently sit bottom of the Thurlow Nunn Division One South table after playing just once while most teams have played at least four or five, some even six times.

Bakers will end up with a backlog of fixtures to contend with at some stage during the season.