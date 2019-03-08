Search

May & Baker management duo delighted to return to the club

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 June 2019

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Newly-appointed May & Baker management duo Jordan Harris and Alec Simms are delighted to return to the club and are setting the bar high.

The pair were in charge of Barkingside Reserves last term but have jumped at the chance of leading the Bakers in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South for the 2019/20 season.

And Harris says it was an easy decision to take on the job after been asked by the club chairman and president.

"Myself and Alec previously managed May & Baker Reserves and have both played for the club previously, so when Andy Everett (chairman) and Ray Wright (president) asked us to take over as first-team managers it was an easy decision for us," he said.

Barkingside Reserves finished third in the Essex Senior League Reserve Division behind Aveley and Hullbridge Sports.

But the duo are eager for their new challenge and Harris says they will be aiming to finish as high up the table as possible.

"We think it is important to aim as high as possible. We would like a solid finish in the league and some successful cup runs," he added.

"The club reached the second round of the FA Vase last season which was a fantastic achievement so it would be great to emulate that. The boys did a great job last season and the foundations have been laid to push on and look for promotion in the near future."

May & Baker confirmed their pre-season fixtures after the dual appointment and they include the likes of Clapton, Takeley, Saffron Walden Town and Southend Manor to name a few.

"We have a tough set of pre-season fixtures playing against four teams in the Essex Senior League and three very good Essex Olympian sides," added Harris.

"It will be an important pre-season as we look to integrate the players who have stayed with the club with players who have come across with us from Barkingside Reserves as well as any new players who come in.

"It will help that we know all of the players already, so we will not be going in with the existing squad as complete strangers."

