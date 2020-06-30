Search

Advanced search

May & Baker receive £10,000 funding to help during current COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 June 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football Leagu

May & Baker Eastbrook Community Club has been awarded £10,000 of funding owards the maintenance of sports facilities and playing areas for children and adults during the ogoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of the virus and consequent shutdown of businesses as of March 23 left the sport and physical activity sector facing a period of uncertainty.

In response, on March 31, Sport England announced a £195million package to help the sport and physical activity sector through Covid-19.

Within the package is a £20m Community Emergency Fund of National Lottery money to deliver immediate funding to those who have a role in supporting the nation to be active but are experiencing short-term financial hardship or the ceasing of operations due to the impact of coronavirus.

The grant will allow May & Baker Eastbrook Community Club to meet staff costs and maintenance of the playing areas to make them ready for use when safe to do so.

You may also want to watch:

The grant is also going towards meeting the regular running costs, including utility bills and insurance costs while the club has not been able to generate any income.

Steve Thompson, chair of May & Baker Eastbrook Community Club, said: “All at the charity are grateful for this grant which comes at a crucial time.

“Trustees and Staff are working hard to ensure the club can continue to offer the sports and social facilities to the community.

“It is only by grants like this that it will enable the club to survive and therefore we are very grateful for the award and the support Sport England has provided in the past.”

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England’s chief executive, added: “As the body responsible for the growth of sport and physical activity participation, we want the vital grassroots organisations that make sport and physical activity happen in this country to not just to come through this crisis but to be in a position to thrive again in the future.

“The £20m Community Emergency fund, made possible by National Lottery players is part of a multimillion pound package of support we are providing to ease the pressure on a huge number of the organisations who are central to the nation’s health and wellbeing.

“We are proud to be able to provide vital funding to May & Baker Eastbrook Community Club to help it through these extremely challenging times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Farah in bid to break one-hour record

Sir Mo Farah (pic London Marathon Events Ltd/The Vitality Big Half)

Moore, Hurst and Peters and West Ham United’s kings of Europe to be honoured at London Stadium

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

May & Baker receive £10,000 funding to help during current COVID-19 pandemic

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

New Barking signing Jones setting bar high with promotion target

Billy Jones on the attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

Have you seen this 16-year-old boy who might be in Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham?

Police are appealing for help in safeguarding 16-year-old Mohammed. Picture: Metropolitan Police