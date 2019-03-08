May & Baker expecting massive test against White Ensign

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker) Archant

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris is expecting a 'massive test' when they face White Ensign, writes Jacob Ranson.

Bakers will travel away to Burroughs Park this evening (Wednesday, 7.45pm) as they look to bounce back to winning ways in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South after a break from action.

The last time they played they suffered a heavy 6-3 defeat to Hackney Wick to crash out of the FA Vase but Harris is now focused on the league matches.

"We know Wednesday will be a massive test as they've had a brilliant run in the FA Cup and were desperately unlucky to go out against Takeley," Harris said.

"They had a disappointing result on Saturday but after playing three huge games in 10 days it was always going to take its toll.

"They will be looking to bounce back from that and to exact a bit of revenge on us after we beat them in the first game of the season."

The former Barkingside Reserves manager knows Ensign will pose many threats and heaped praise on their manager Brett Munyard for the job he is doing.

"They have some very good attacking players and pace all over the pitch, we know we will need to be at our best if we're to get anything from the game," he added.

"Their league form has maybe suffered from all their hard work in the FA Cup. Brett has got them playing some really exciting football and they deserve all the plaudits they're getting.

"We will stick to our plans and if we do that I am confident we will be able to get something from the game."

Harris is also hoping the break may have helped his side recharge their batteries and come together slightly after spending a day on the training pitch instead of playing.

"It's been good to have a bit of a break after our FA Vase defeat," he added.

"We had a training session Saturday rather than a friendly and the boys really worked hard and it was good fun.

"They all stuck around together for the afternoon and we had a bit of a team social to get everyone in good spirits."