Pressure is on FA Vase rivals Newbury Forest says Baker boss Harris

May & Baker’s joint boss Jordan Harris has piled the pressure on opponents Newbury Forest ahead of their clash in the FA Vase this weekend.

Bakers make the short trip to Oakside Stadium to take on their Thurlow Nunn League rivals in a first round tie as they bid to continue their progress in the competition.

The winner of the tie will bag themselves £825 in prize money while the losers will walk away with £250 for their efforts.

“We fully believe in the squad that we have, that they will put in a performance this weekend. But Newbury Forest are flying at the moment and it will be a very tough game,” said Harris.

“They will be favourites with their current form and we will have to be somewhere near our best to progress.”

The Bakers boss is expecting a reaction from his men after falling to a 3-1 defeat to Burnham Ramblers at the weekend.

“We expect to see a response this week,” Harris added.

“We couldn’t have a better game to have to bounce back with. If players cannot motivate themselves for the FA Vase then they are playing the wrong sport.”

Goals from Jacob Cleaver, Albert Galbally and Justin Bailey secured the three points for Burnham with a consolation goal coming from Daniel Barth in the 56th minute at Leslie Field.

Harris was left extremely disappointed with his side’s performance, especially on the back of a 4-3 win over Benfleet in midweek that pushed them up from the foot of the Thurlow Nunn Division One South table.

“Our first-half performance on Saturday was simply not good enough,” he said.

“The desire, work-rate and application was way below the standards we expect.

“We were better second half, but it shouldn’t take a half-time chat like we had to kickstart a response.”

May & Baker are still a number of games behind the rest of their league opponents – having only played four times in the league while most have played eight or nine times.

They will be hoping to add to the number of league matches they have in hand as they bid to continue their progress in the Vase to build confidence and improve the club’s finances.