May & Baker boss Harris says season being void is tough to accept

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker) Archant

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris says it’s ‘tough to accept’ the season being classed as void as they were in the thick of a promotion battle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bakers were currently sat fourth in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South with 10 fixtures left to play as they looked to claw down the front three.

After the leagues were suspended earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, a meeting was held on Thursday to determine the next steps.

And a consensus was reached between the FA and leagues at steps three to six in the National League System to end the season with immediate effect, with all results being expunged.

“It’s very hard to take as we were battling for promotion,” Harris said. “We obviously understand that football had to take a back seat during the current pandemic, but to say the season didn’t happen is really tough to accept.

“Obviously I am bias as we were at the top end of the table so of course I am going to think it is the wrong decision.

“I understand that the points per game scenario would have also created problems but you have to think after 24/25 games that the better teams would be in and around the promotion places.

You may also want to watch:

“There would only have been a few anomalies where teams put together strong late season form.”

The former Barkingside Reserves manager also doesn’t understand why they have rushed into such a decision instead of waiting a little while longer.

“My biggest annoyance is why they had to make the decision now. The way the current situation is moving who knows where we will be this time next week let alone in a month’s time when the season was due to end.

“I don’t understand why they needed to make this decision now and not leave it a few weeks.

“For me the FA could have made a more informed decision later on which would have been easier to understand and accept.

“A lot of clubs have spent a lot of money in the hope of achieving promotion this season. I hope the FA are there to support them now as a lot of clubs will need help.”

Harris was keen to add: “If anyone in our local community is struggling to get to the shops or needs someone to talk to then please reach out to the club and we will put someone in contact to help them.”

Visit https://www.mayandbakersfc.co.uk/ for more information.