Search

Advanced search

May & Baker boss Harris says season being void is tough to accept

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 March 2020

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Archant

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris says it’s ‘tough to accept’ the season being classed as void as they were in the thick of a promotion battle.

Bakers were currently sat fourth in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South with 10 fixtures left to play as they looked to claw down the front three.

After the leagues were suspended earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, a meeting was held on Thursday to determine the next steps.

And a consensus was reached between the FA and leagues at steps three to six in the National League System to end the season with immediate effect, with all results being expunged.

“It’s very hard to take as we were battling for promotion,” Harris said. “We obviously understand that football had to take a back seat during the current pandemic, but to say the season didn’t happen is really tough to accept.

“Obviously I am bias as we were at the top end of the table so of course I am going to think it is the wrong decision.

“I understand that the points per game scenario would have also created problems but you have to think after 24/25 games that the better teams would be in and around the promotion places.

You may also want to watch:

“There would only have been a few anomalies where teams put together strong late season form.”

The former Barkingside Reserves manager also doesn’t understand why they have rushed into such a decision instead of waiting a little while longer.

“My biggest annoyance is why they had to make the decision now. The way the current situation is moving who knows where we will be this time next week let alone in a month’s time when the season was due to end.

“I don’t understand why they needed to make this decision now and not leave it a few weeks.

“For me the FA could have made a more informed decision later on which would have been easier to understand and accept.

“A lot of clubs have spent a lot of money in the hope of achieving promotion this season. I hope the FA are there to support them now as a lot of clubs will need help.”

Harris was keen to add: “If anyone in our local community is struggling to get to the shops or needs someone to talk to then please reach out to the club and we will put someone in contact to help them.”

Visit https://www.mayandbakersfc.co.uk/ for more information.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Free parking for keyworkers introduced across Barking and Dagenham

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Dagenham & Redbridge staff placed on furlough leave and agree to take pay cut along with players

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge

Tom Brady directs his team mates at the line of scrimmage

Most Read

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Free parking for keyworkers introduced across Barking and Dagenham

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Dagenham & Redbridge staff placed on furlough leave and agree to take pay cut along with players

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge

Tom Brady directs his team mates at the line of scrimmage

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Barking and Dagenham Post

Editor Lindsay Jones.

Olympic super-heavyweights boost British boxing

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

Cricket: 10 of England’s finest Test players

England's Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century during a Test match at The Kia Oval

Coronavirus: New dates for Tokyo Olympics revealed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Drive 24