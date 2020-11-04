May & Baker boss Harris expects lockdown to be tough on non league community

May & Baker manager Jordan Harris during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris expects lockdown to be tough on the entire non-league football community.

Bakers, much like every club at a grassroots level of football, are expected to have a month away from action due to the UK heading back into lockdown to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they will have hoped to get one last fixture in as they had rearranged their postponed FA Vase clash against Newbury Forest to last night (Wednesday).

The winners of the tie will bag themselves £825 in prize money, while the losers will walk away with £250.

“With these new restrictions coming it’s going to be hard for everyone in the non-league community,” Harris admitted.

“It does a lot for people to get out for 90 minutes and not think about everything that’s happening in the world, so it has been a good release, which we are going to miss out on for at least a month.”