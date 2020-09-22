May & Baker boss Harris is thrilled to progress in the FA Vase with Redbridge win

Henry Osei of May & Baker scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker joint manager Jordan Harris was ‘thrilled’ to see the club progress into the next round of the FA Vase in their first competitive fixture of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Barlow of Redbridge and Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 James Barlow of Redbridge and Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

A brace from Henry Osei and a goal from Eddy Cooper sealed a 3-1 victory over Essex Senior League side Redbridge in the first qualifying round of the competition at Oakside Stadium.

Bakers will now host Little Oakley in the second qualifying round which is due to be played on Friday, October 9.

“We are thrilled to progress, it’s been a hard couple of weeks considering we could play no football for two weeks due to one of our players receiving a positive Covid-19 result,” Harris said.

“This was our first game of the season and what a way to start. It is always good to beat a team in the league above, we knew it was going to be a difficult test but we executed our game plan perfectly.”

Darren Seymour of May & Baker and Joe Maskell of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 Darren Seymour of May & Baker and Joe Maskell of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

You may also want to watch:

Harris knows a cup run could be huge for the club in every aspect, especially financially with prize money up for grabs in each round after already bagging £550 for their progression.

“A cup run would be huge for the club. With everything that has happened over the last year it would be great to have a great run and keep everyone smiling, and it would also ease the financial pressures the club will come under this season,” Harris added.

“We play Little Oakley in the next round which will be a huge test. They are in our league also and are probably favourites for the title.”

May & Baker will play their first league match of the new season as they welcome Harwich & Parkeston to Parkside Stadium in Aveley on Friday evening.

“We get to start our league action this Friday, two weeks later than planned. Harwich will be extremely tough opposition and they were unfortunate to be knocked out of the Vase by ESL title contenders Walthamstow on penalties,” said Harris.

May & Baker are now two or three games behind everyone else in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South and will have to play catch up in the coming weeks.

The majority of their early fixtures are at home, although they do make the trip to Ilford’s Cricklefield Stadium on Friday, October 2 to face Barkingside.