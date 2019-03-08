May & Baker turn attentions to League Cup clash

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker) Archant

May & Baker will turn their attentions to the League Challenge Cup when they take on Burnham Ramblers this evening (Wednesday).

Bakers will host the Ramblers at Parkside Stadium as they look to progress into the next round as they look to build on their 2-1 victory over Little Oakley on the weekend.

Oakley missed the chance to go top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table after suffering only their second defeat of the season as Bakers came from behind to take all three points.

The visitors made the perfect start as they took the lead with five minutes on the clock as Luke Mayhew split the hosts defence before firing past Frankie Worboyes.

But Gabriel Odili netted in the 59th and 67th minute to seal the three points for his side and move them up to mid-table.