Search

Advanced search

May & Baker turn attentions to League Cup clash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 September 2019

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Archant

May & Baker will turn their attentions to the League Challenge Cup when they take on Burnham Ramblers this evening (Wednesday).

Bakers will host the Ramblers at Parkside Stadium as they look to progress into the next round as they look to build on their 2-1 victory over Little Oakley on the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Oakley missed the chance to go top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table after suffering only their second defeat of the season as Bakers came from behind to take all three points.

The visitors made the perfect start as they took the lead with five minutes on the clock as Luke Mayhew split the hosts defence before firing past Frankie Worboyes.

But Gabriel Odili netted in the 59th and 67th minute to seal the three points for his side and move them up to mid-table.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

May & Baker turn attentions to League Cup clash

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Barking knock Redbridge out of London Senior Cup

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

Former pupils return to Eastbury school for ‘inspirational’ awards ceremony

L-R: Award winners Riddhi Jain, Krish Sharma and Aliya Choudhary. Picture: Mahdiya Bashardost and Hafsa Bashardost

National League: Sutton United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 2

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Buyers in temporary accommodation after delays moving into 360 Barking development

Buyers who are waiting to move into Barking 360 have said they've faced delay after delay, meaning they've had to secure temporary housing multiple times. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists