May & Baker have banned the word 'promotion' as they head into the final stretch

PUBLISHED: 15:25 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 12 March 2020

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Archant

May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris has revealed they've banned the word 'promotion' at the club and are just taking it one game at a time.

The Bakers will travel to West Street on Friday evening to take on Coggeshall United as they look to continue their impressive league form which sees them sitting third in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South table.

Harris' side are currently 14 games unbeaten but the boss doesn't want his players to get too ahead of themselves as they head into their final 10 matches.

'We aren't paying much attention to the table at the moment, we are just focusing on the next game,' Harris said.

'There is a lot of mentions of promotion that I see online but we have banned the use of the 'P' word in our camp, it's all about the next game.

'If we keep playing how we have been the table will look after itself, so it's 100 per cent focus on the next fixture that we play.

'We are on a run of 14 games unbeaten so it's important to keep doing things the same way, but I know when we do have a hiccup which we will at some point, that we have the belief in the camp to go out and start a new run.'

The former Barkingside Reserves boss knows Coggeshall will prove to be a tough test this weekend as they still remain one of the promotion favourites despite sitting ninth.

'Coggeshall will be a difficult opponent, they finished second last season and they are a good set-up so it will be very difficult game,' added Harris.

'On their own ground they will be a formidable opponent and they will expect to beat us.

'People have them as one of the favourites to be promoted so we will expect a tough fixture.

'They haven't had much luck with the weather the past few weeks and they will be eager to get out and play football so we must be ready for them.'

Bakers head into the clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over local rivals Frenford much to the delight of boss Harris.

'Thrilled to get another three points against a tough opponent. We didn't play our best football but we ground out the victory and that's a pleasing sign,' he said.

'Dave Forbes' sides are always difficult to play against but I thought we handled the test really well.'

