May & Baker joint-manager Jordan Harris is pleased that his squad are now pulling in the right direction after making it three consecutive wins in the league.

Bakers sealed a 3-2 win over Benfleet on Saturday in Thurlow Nunn League Division One South to move up to ninth in the table.

Gabriel Odili netted four minutes from time to see the visitors twice come from behind to take all three points at Park Lane.

"Things have picked up over the past month and everyone seems to be pulling in the right direction," Harris said.

"We are starting to gel as a squad now and we've made some additions to the squad which have improved us."

Mitch Curran headed the hosts in front in the 25th minute, but Henry Osei levelled things up five minutes before half time.

Aaron Russell restored the Benfleet lead with a super header, but Carl Patten levelled in the 72nd minute to restore parity, before Odili's winner in the 86th minute.

"Saturday's win against Benfleet felt like it was going to be one of those afternoon's where it just doesn't go your way," added Harris.

"We fell behind twice to sloppy goals and missed numerous opportunities to get back in the game, managing to hit the woodwork three times.

"We were really pleased to get the late winner and it was definitely a win we deserved.

"On the whole it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

"We were disappointed in the manner we conceded the two goals, but every time we went forward we looked like we were going to score.

"Henry Osei, who made his first start this season, played an instrumental role and deservedly got on the scoresheet and it was great to see both of our strikers scoring too."

May & Baker are now without a match this weekend much to the disappointment of Harris who wants to continue their fine form.

"It's been nice to get on a roll winning three consecutive games and it's a bit disappointing that we have a week off now," he added.#

"But unfortunately Hackney Wick's landlords have been drawn at home in the FA Trophy so their ground was unavailable."