May & Baker eager to keep piling pressure on top sides despite loss of their manager

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 January 2019

May & Baker and St Francis Hospice handed cheque from Thurlow Nunn (Pic: Tim Edwards)

May & Baker will look to continue piling the pressure on the Thurlow Nunn Division One South front-runners this weekend.

May & Baker in action against Newbury Forest (Pic: Tim Edwards)May & Baker in action against Newbury Forest (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Bakers will travel to the Essex coast to face fourth-placed Harwich & Parkeston on Saturday as they look to make it back-to-back wins since the departure of manager Micky Wetherall.

The long-serving boss left in the build-up to last weekend’s 2-0 victory over strugglers Newbury Forest.

And they had to go into the match without the likes of Conor Okus, Dean Hall, Daniel Gilchrist, Taylor Tombides, Joe Maskell and Kai Heather, who all left the club to follow manager Wetherall to join Essex Senior League outfit Redbridge.

However, goals from James Barlow and Alex Owuadey sealed the three points for Bakers at Barking Rugby Club on Saturday.

Reece Tranter tweeted: “No gaffer, no coach, no idea who was turning up, on the judy, missed two sitters, three points. Up the Bakers.”

The club were also awarded a cheque for winning the Thurlow Nunn League team performance award for August and September ahead of the match.

The award was £150 to the club and £100 to their chosen charity St Francis Hospice, which is an Essex-based charity committed to providing free, person-centred care to those affected by a life limiting illness.

But Bakers will now be turning their attentions back to the league and hoping they can leapfrog their opponents.

It will be a tough test for the Bakers as The Shrimpers have won their last 10 consecutive fixtures and will be full of confidence heading into the weekend clash.

They sealed a 2-1 win over Braintree Town Reserves in their fixture last weekend despite going down to 10 men after Nicky Palmer was sent off.

Elliot Johnson and Tyler Rose both netted to help them seal the three points at Cressing Road.

May & Baker are still looking for a new manager to replace Wetherall and will hope to have someone in charge ahead of the match.

After the clash with Harwich they will then have a weekend off and not return to action until they welcome Coggeshall United to Barking Rugby Club on January 22.

