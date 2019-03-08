Search

May & Baker set sights on top four finish

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 August 2019

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

May & Baker will be aiming to get promoted from the Thurlow Nunn First Division South this campaign.

The Dagenham-based outfit finished eighth last season but had a tremendous run in the FA Vase but the new managerial team of Jordan Harris and Alec Simm are looking for an improved season.

"We have set ourselves the target of being promoted this season," Harris said.

"With the additional step five leagues being created in 2020/21 it is a great opportunity to finish in the top four and achieve promotion.

"We know this will be a tough challenge as there are seven or eight sides who will have the same target as us."

The former Barkingside Reserves manager has backed Carl Patten to be vital in his side's success this term.

"Carl Patten is going to be an extremely important player for us this season. He was top scorer in the Essex Senior Reserve division last season and although he is coming to the twilight of his career, he seems to be getting better each year."

*Bakers began their season with a 3-2 win over White Ensign on Friday, as Ben Saunders struck twice and Daniel Barth also netted in front of a crowd of 132.

